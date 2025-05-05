Samsung and Motorola have generally been among the slower OEMs in rolling out the Android 15 update to their devices. However, significant progress has been made from April into May, with many flagship Galaxy devices having already received One UI 7. Motorola has also made considerable strides, recently shipping the update to its 2024 Razr foldable phones .

Samsung Ships One UI 7 to More Flagships

The past couple of weeks have seen Samsung update numerous Galaxy models to One UI 7. Notably, older Galaxy models, including the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3, have received the update in many countries, primarily covering unlocked versions and some carrier-locked devices.

This follows a brief postponement of the release on April 14th, but it resumed three days later, with One UI 7 being widely rolled out to a range of flagship models such as the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 on April 22nd. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4 received the update a week later.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a minuscule cover display compared to the Motorola Razr alternative. / © nextpit

The current phase indicates that Samsung is nearing completion of updating its flagship Galaxy S and Z ranges. This leaves the previous Galaxy A models and a few Galaxy tablets as the primary devices that have yet to be updated. However, given the progress observed, we may see Samsung begin shipping the much-awaited One UI 7 to its mid-range and budget devices this May.

Motorola's Earlier Foldable Phones are Getting Android 15

As for Motorola, the Lenovo-owned company started its Android 15 adoption later, aligning closely with the stock Android experience. The major software update was made available to the Motorola Edge 50 series and Moto G Power (2024) between February and March. Progress has been slow since then. However, over the weekend, reports have emerged of the Motorola Razr+ (2024) variants, including unlocked and carrier models in the USA, receiving Android 15.

The status for the standard Razr (2024) remains less clear, with a few users claiming to have received the update while most indicate they have not. Regardless, the development of the Razr+ (2024) suggests that the update will likely trickle down to the Razr (2024). It's worth remembering that Android 15 first arrived on the Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra, which are the global versions of these foldable devices.

Which Android device are you currently using? Has it been updated to Android 15? Share with us whether you are anticipating the update.