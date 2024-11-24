Android 15: Which Phones Are Expected to Get the Update?
Android 15 is now available for download for select devices. Google, OnePlus, and Motorola are among the first to ship the major update to their smartphones and tablets. If you're curious about when the update will be available on your device, we provide a comprehensive list of release dates for Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Nothing, and more.
As the flagship series for the Android operating system, the Pixel phones are the first to receive the update. And since the Pixel 9 phones launched before the Android 15 release in 2024, the list of Google phones eligible for the next Android release is bigger this time.
- Google Pixel 6
- Google Pixel 6 Pro
- Google Pixel 6a
- Google Pixel 7
- Google Pixel 7 Pro
- Google Pixel 7a
- Google Pixel 8
- Google Pixel 8 Pro
- Google Pixel Fold
- Google Pixel 9
- Google Pixel 9 Pro
- Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
- Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Samsung
Samsung has been delivering on its promise of better supporting its phones, after many (truly many) years of lackluster updates. The South Korean company currently offers a clear software policy for its phones, allowing its customers to know how long their phones will be kept updated against security threats.
However, Samsung announced at SDC 2024 that the One UI 7 based on Android 15 will only be released to the public in early 2025. But for developers and testers, the Koreans added that One UI 7 beta will be available for public users to test by the end of 2024, with reports pointing to November 21.
Galaxy phones promised to receive Android 15:
- Samsung Galaxy A05
- Samsung Galaxy A05s
- Samsung Galaxy A14
- Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A15
- Samsung Galaxy A15 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A24
- Samsung Galaxy A25
- Samsung Galaxy A33
- Samsung Galaxy A34
- Samsung Galaxy A35
- Samsung Galaxy A53
- Samsung Galaxy A54
- Samsung Galaxy A55
- Samsung Galaxy A73
- Samsung Galaxy S21
- Samsung Galaxy S21+
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S22
- Samsung Galaxy S22+
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S23
- Samsung Galaxy S23+
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S24
- Samsung Galaxy S24+
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
- Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy XCover 7
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Xiaomi
Xiaomi unveiled HyperOS 2.0, based on Android 15, alongside the launch of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro on October 28. With that, the company has confirmed only the Chinese models that will receive the update so far. But a list of eligible global Xiaomi devices and their expected release dates has surfaced online, and we updated our list.
Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices to get Android 15:
- Xiaomi 14 (with beta)
- Xiaomi 14 Pro (only in China)
- Xiaomi 14 Ultra
- Xiaomi 14T Pro
- Xiaomi 14T
- Xiaomi 13
- Xiaomi 13 Lite
- Xiaomi 13 Pro
- Xiaomi 13 Ultra
- Xiaomi 13T Pro (with beta)
- Xiaomi 13T
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Xiaomi 12 Ultra
- Xiaomi 12T
- Xiaomi 12T Pro
- Xiaomi Pad 6
- Xiaomi Redmi 12
- Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi 13C
- Redmi 13 series
- Redmi 12 series
- Poco X6 Pro 5G
- Poco X6
- Poco F6
- Poco F6 Pro
- Poco F5
- Poco F5 Pro
- Poco M6 Pro 5G
HyperOS 2.0 is believed to be released to these Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices in the first quarter of 2025. Regardless, we can get a hint on which Xiaomi models could be included in the HyperOS 2.0 pipeline based on the official list of security updates covered by the Android Enterprise Recommend program or AER.
OnePlus
OnePlus managed to match Samsung's software update policy in the flagship space, and not only that, managed to silence its critics by launching truly interesting phones in 2023 such as the OnePlus Open. We are pretty certain of which OnePlus flagships will receive Android 15, but the same cannot be said about the mid-range Nord models.
OnePlus phones in the Android 15 beta test:
|From Oct. 30
|From Nov.
|From Dec.
|From Jan.
|From Feb.
|Devices
|
|
|
|
|
OnePlus phones expected to receive Android 15:
- OnePlus 9
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- OnePlus 9R
- OnePlus 9RT
- OnePlus 10R
- OnePlus 10 Pro
- OnePlus 10T
- OnePlus 11
- OnePlus 11R
- OnePlus 12
- OnePlus 12R
- OnePlus Open
- OnePlus Nord 3
- OnePlus Nord CE 3
- OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite / Nord N30
- OnePlus Nord CE4
Oppo
OnePlus' sister company, Oppo, is among the last to announce the Android 15 roadmap for its global devices. Like the usual naming convention, its update will be called ColorOS 15 and will share some core with the OxygenOS 15 of OnePlus.
ColorOS 15 is compatible with a wide range of Oppo smartphones and tablets. However, the first set of devices only includes the Find N3, Find N3 Flip foldable, and the Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G, with all scheduled to get the software in November 2024. These are followed by more devices, including Reno 12 and Reno 11 series, in December while a longer list is slated in 2025.
Oppo and Reno devices confirmed to get Android 15:
- Oppo Find N3
- Oppo Find N3 Flip
- Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G
- Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G
- Oppo Reno 12 5G
- Oppo Reno 12 F5 5G
- Oppo Reno 12 F 5G
- Oppo Reno 11 5G
- Oppo Reno 11 F 5G
- Oppo K12x 5G
- Oppo F27 5G
- Oppo F25 Pro 5G
- Oppo Pad 3 Pro
- Oppo Pad 2
- Oppo Find N2 Flip
- Oppo Find X5 Pro
- Oppo Find X5
- Oppo Reno 11A
- Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G
- Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G
- Oppo Reno 10 5G
- Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G
- Oppo Reno 12 FS
- Oppo Reno 12 F
- Oppo Reno 11 FS
- Oppo Reno 8T 5G
- Oppo Reno 8T
- Oppo F23 5G
Sony
With a small phone lineup, Sony has been pretty consistent when it comes to Android updates, even if the Japanese company has not really committed to an official update policy. These are the Xperia phones expected to receive the Android 15 update:
Xperia phones expected to receive Android 15:
- Sony Xperia 1 IV
- Sony Xperia 1 V
- Sony Xperia 1 VI
- Sony Xperia 5 IV
- Sony Xperia 5 V
- Sony Xperia 10 V
- Sony Xperia 10 VI
- Sony Xperia Pro-I
Asus
The Taiwanese company's Android commitment was briefly questioned in 2023, with rumors about a possible end of the Zenfone line quickly denied by Asus. Its small flagship lineup and short update policy—traditionally only two Android upgrades—makes for a very short list of Zenfone and ROG Phones receiving the Android 15 update:
- Asus ROG Phone 7
- Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
- Asus ROG Phone 8
- Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro
- Asus Zenfone 10
- Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
Motorola
Why Motorola has announced the full list of its devices that will be updated to Android 15, an outlet has managed to comb from the company's website the possible candidates. This includes several Moto G mid-range models and the recent Motorola foldable smartphones.
- Moto G Power 5G (2024)
- Moto G 5G (2024)
- Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)
- Moto G34 (5G)
- Moto G35
- Moto G45
- Moto G55
- Moto G75
- Moto G85
- Motorola Edge (2023)
- Motorola Edge+ (2023)
- Motorola Edge (2024)
- Motorola Edge 40 Pro
- Motorola Edge 50
- Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 50 Neo
- Motorola Edge 50 Pro
- Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
- Motorola Razr (2023) in the US / Razr 40
- Motorola Razr+ (2023) in the US / Razr 40 Ultra
- Motorola Razr (2024) in the US/ Razr 50
- Motorola Razr+ (2024) in the US / Razr 50 Ultra
Nothing
Startup brand Nothing has recently commenced its Android 15 beta program with the update coming as Nothing OS 3.0. It confirmed that all Nothing Phone models will get Android 15, including the CMF Phone 1.
- Nothing Phone (2)
- Nothing Phone (2a)
- Nothing Phone (2a) Plus
- Nothing Phone (1)
- CMF Phone 1
- Additionally, the CMF Phone 1 is eligible to get the stable Android 15 update.
Other brands
In addition to the models above, these brands are also taking part in the Android 15 public beta test:
Honor
Vivo
Vivo managed to beat not only Samsung but also Google at its own game. The Chinese brand released the stable Android 15 update before other brands to its Vivo X Fold 3 Pro smartphone, with its FuntouchOS 15 release. The next phones should be the ones that were in the beta program:
- iQOO 12
- Vivo X100 (Pro)
- Vivo X90, X90s, X90 Pro, X90 Pro+
Vivo phones expected to receive Android 15:
- Vivo X80, X80 Pro
- Vivo X Fold2
- Vivo X Flip
- Vivo V40 SE
- Vivo V30, V30e, V30 SE, V30 Pro, V30 Lite 4G
- Vivo V40 SE
- Vivo V30, V30e, V30 SE, V30 Pro, V30 Lite 4G
Other brands and devices
- Lenovo Tab Extreme
- Realme 12 Pro+ 5G
- Sharp Aquos Sense 8
- Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G
We'll keep this list updated as brands announce their software update schedules. If we missed a specific model, feel free to let us know in the comments!
This article was last updated in November 2024 with new additions including global Xiaomi and Oppo models.
