The stable Android 15 update is now available for select devices, with Google Pixel, OnePlus, and Motorola smartphones among the first to receive it. For those eager to know when their device will get the update, we offer a comprehensive list of release dates based on the official update policies of major brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Nothing.

For most OEMs, Android 15's release schedule has been different this year, with the new Google Pixel flagships missing the software at launch and Samsung's One UI 7 rollout turning out to be delayed. Regardless, the stable Android 15 has started to hit devices before the year's for some manufacturers including Nothing, OnePlus, Motorola, and Vivo.

If you're curious to know if the Android 15 update is ready for your device, check out the lists below.

Google

As the flagship series for the Android operating system, the Pixel phones were supposed to be updated first, but this changed this year with Vivo beating Google. And since the Pixel 9 phones launched before the Android 15 release in 2024, the list of Google phones eligible for the next Android release is bigger this time.

The Pixel 8 phones are the first in line for the Android 15 update. / © nextpit

Samsung

Samsung has been delivering on its promise of better supporting its phones, after many (truly many) years of lackluster updates. The South Korean company currently offers a clear software policy for its phones, allowing its customers to know how long their phones will be kept updated against security threats.

However, Samsung announced at SDC 2024 that the One UI 7 based on Android 15 will only be released to the public in early 2025, perhaps along with the Galaxy S25 debut. But for developers and testers, the Koreans launched a public One UI 7 beta on December 5th—you can check the changes in the linked article.

Galaxy phones promised to receive Android 15:

Even the entry-level Galaxy A14 is promised the Android 15 update. / © nextpit

Xiaomi

Xiaomi unveiled HyperOS 2.0, based on Android 15, alongside the launch of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro on October 28. Following the Chinese models, the company has also confirmed the release schedule for the global Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco models.

Accordingly, HyperOS 2.0 will be released first to the Xiaomi Mi Mix Flip, Xiaomi 14T, 14T Pro, 14, 14 Ultra, and 13T Pro starting in November. In addition to these flagships, the Redmini Note 13 series, Poco X6 (Pro), Poco F6 Pro, and Poco M6 Pro are also slated to get the software for the same month.

The initial release will be followed by the Xiaomi Pad 6, 13T series, 13, 12T, 12 Pro, 12, and other Redmi and Poco tablets and handsets starting in December. This will continue in early 2025 for more devices.

Xiaomi announced a rather fast rollout of its HyperOS 2 system. / © X/Xiaomi

Xiaomi devices getting HyperOS 2:

Xiaomi devices promised to get HyperOS 2:

The flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra is promised the Android 15 update. / © nextpit

OnePlus

OnePlus managed to match Samsung's software update policy in the flagship space, and not only that, managed to silence its critics by launching truly interesting phones in 2023 such as the OnePlus Open.

As for the Android 15 release, OnePlus also managed to beat Samsung to the punch. OnePlus released the definitive OxygenOS 15 firmware based on the major Android software to the OnePlus 12 and 12R by November, followed by more models like the OnePlus 12 and 12R in December. The OnePlus Pad is also one of the tablets to be updated to Android 15.

OnePlus phones updating to Android 15:

OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11R 5G

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Open

OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad 2

OnePlus phones expected to receive Android 15:

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

OnePlus 10R 5G

OnePlus 10T 5G

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G / OnePlus N30 SE

OnePlus Nord CE 4

The OnePlus Open launched with Android 13 but is promised both the Android 14 and 15 upgrades. / © nextpit

Oppo

OnePlus' sister company, Oppo, is among the last to announce the Android 15 roadmap for its global devices. Like the usual naming convention, its update will be called ColorOS 15 and will share some core with the OxygenOS 15 of OnePlus.

ColorOS 15 is compatible with a wide range of Oppo smartphones and tablets. However, the first set of devices only includes the Find N3, Find N3 Flip foldable, and the Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G, with all scheduled to get the software in November 2024. These are followed by more devices, including Reno 12 and Reno 11 series, in December, while a longer list is slated in 2025.

Oppo phones updating to Android 15:

Oppo A3 5G

Oppo A3 Pro 5G

Oppo A3x 5G

Oppo A60 5G

Oppo A80 5G

Oppo F23 5G

Oppo F25 Pro 5G

Oppo F27 5G

Oppo Find N2

Oppo Find N2 Flip

Oppo Find N3

Oppo Find N3 Flip

Oppo Find X5

Oppo Find X5 pro

Oppo Find X6

Oppo Find X6 Pro

Oppo Find X7

Oppo Find X7 Ultra

Oppo K12x 5G

Oppo Pad 2

Oppo Pad 3 Pro

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G

Oppo Reno 11 5G

Oppo Reno 11 F 5G

Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 12 5G

Oppo Reno 12 F 5G

Oppo Reno 12 FS

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G

Oppo and Reno devices confirmed to get Android 15:

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G

Oppo Reno 8T

Oppo Reno 8T 5G

Oppo Reno 10 5G

Oppo Reno 11 FS

Oppo Reno 11A

Oppo Reno 12 F

Oppo Reno 12 F5 5G

Sony

With a small phone lineup, Sony has been pretty consistent when it comes to Android updates, even if the Japanese company has not really committed to an official update policy. These are the Xperia phones expected to receive the Android 15 update:

Sony Xperia phones updating to Android 15:

Sony Xperia phones expected to receive Android 15:

The camera-focused Xperia 5 V should receive Android 15 if Sony doesn't change its update strategy. / © nextpit

Asus

The Taiwanese company's Android commitment was briefly questioned in 2023, with rumors about a possible end of the Zenfone line quickly denied by Asus. Its small flagship lineup and short update policy—traditionally only two Android upgrades—makes for a very short list of Zenfone and ROG Phones receiving the Android 15 update:

Asus ROG Phone 7

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

Asus ROG Phone 8

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro

Asus Zenfone 10

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra

The Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is receiving Android 14 but should also be updated to the 15th version. / © nextpit

Motorola

Motorola hasn't announced the complete list of devices set to receive the Android 15 update. But the company's website already lists some more potential candidates. These include various Moto G mid-range models as well as the latest Motorola foldable smartphones.

Motorola phones receiving the stable Android 15:

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola phones expected to be updated to Android 15:

Moto G 5G (2024)

Moto G Power 5G (2024)

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)

Moto G34 (5G)

Moto G35

Moto G45

Moto G55

Moto G75

Moto G85

Motorola Edge (2023)

Motorola Edge+ (2023)

Motorola Edge (2024)

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 50

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Motorola Razr (2023) / Razr 40

Motorola Razr+ (2023) / Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr (2024) / Razr 50

Motorola Razr+ (2024) / Razr 50 Ultra

Nothing

With a small product line-up, it is no surprise that Nothing was one of the first brands to finish their Android 15 roll-out. The company is now distributing the Nothing OS 3.0 update to its entire range of phones, including the entry-level CMF Phone 1.

Nothing Phones receiving the stable Nothing OS 3.0:

Nothing is committed to offer three years of Android upgrades. / © nextpit

Other brands

In addition to the models above, these brands are also taking part in the Android 15 public beta test:

Honor

Vivo

Vivo managed to beat not only Samsung but also Google at its own game. The Chinese brand released the stable Android 15 update before other brands to its Vivo X Fold 3 Pro smartphone, with its FuntouchOS 15 release. The next phones should be the ones that were in the beta program:

iQOO 12

Vivo X100 (Pro)

Vivo X90, X90s, X90 Pro, X90 Pro+

Vivo phones expected to receive Android 15:

Vivo X80, X80 Pro

Vivo X Fold2

Vivo X Flip

Vivo V40 SE

Vivo V30, V30e, V30 SE, V30 Pro, V30 Lite 4G

Vivo's instructions for the Funtouch OS/Android 15 public beta test

Other brands and devices

We'll keep this list updated as brands announce their software update schedules. If we missed a specific model, feel free to let us know in the comments!

This article was last updated in January 2025, with new additions from HMD, Nothing, Oppo, Sony, and Xiaomi.