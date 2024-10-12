Hot topics

Privacy Woes No More: Android Screen Sharing Gets a One-Tap Stop Function

Android's screen sharing feature has been a vital productivity tool for many users. It has been improved with the early build of Android 15, adding support to select which area of the app will be shown. It turns out it is gaining another enhancement for quick disabling during a screen sharing or casting session.

More ways to securely use screen sharing

Found in the latest Android 15 QPR1 (Quarterly Platform Release) beta firmware (via Android Authority),  users can now abruptly end screen sharing by locking their devices. This adds an option and quick fail-safe button to the original control that requires manually pressing the virtual end key and confirming the action when stopping the session.

The new method also significantly improved security. Before, third-party apps in the previous version had access to what was currently displayed on your screen even when your device was locked without a label or reminder that screen sharing was still running.

Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2
In Android 15 QPR1, users can automatically stop a screen sharing session by locking their device. Screen sharing initiated by third-party apps are also distinguished. / © Android Authority

Apart from this change, Google has given the screen sharing feature a few important upgrades. For instance, screen sharing with third-party is now aptly labeled through icons and text with a different description in the pop-up window. And recently, the internet search giant has made it possible to access the screen sharing controls from the status bar without displaying your notifications.

Right now, the gesture is available with the Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 and is expected to be a feature added to the stable release of QPR1. However, it's also unlikely that many manufacturers will be able to adopt it in time for their Android 15 public releases. Hence, we could see this available to a wider number of devices in Android 16.

Google's Pixel devices should be getting the final Android QPR1 by December 2024. The update is also confirmed to include several quality-of-life changes ranging from several bug fixes and optimizations.

Which Android version are you running? Have you tried the screen sharing function on your Android device before? Tell us your experience.

Source: Android Authority

