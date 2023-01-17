Tech & Community
Android 14: Which phones are expected to get the update?

Authored by: Rubens Eishima
NextPit Google Pixel 7 ProReview Test
© NextPit

As with the past couple of years, 2023 will see the release of yet another Android version, presumably named "Android 14". With that, the same question pops up every single year: Which smartphones will receive the Android 14 update? Apart from the usual Pixel suspects, this article lists the smartphones that are promised or expected to be updated to the new Android release in 2023 (and 2024 in some cases).

After many brands improved their update policy throughout 2022, the Android 14 update frequeny is expected to be even better. Especially when it comes to flagship devices, the biggest brands are now standardizing in promising at least three Android upgrades, but unfortunately, not all of them extended the revised policies to older models.

With some weeks left until we have more details regarding Android 14, we can reasonably predict some of the phones that will be updated, based on previous Android versions' rollouts.

Google

As usual, the Pixel phone line will be the first to receive the update. These Google smartphones should show  the upgrade notification as soon as the new operating system goes live in Q3 2023:

 

Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro
The Pixel 7 Pro (left) and Pixel 7 should be first in line for Android 14 / © NextPit

Samsung

Samsung delivered when it came to the Android 13 updates, with many low-end devices from the South Korean brand receiving the new version before some of its rivals' flagships. Samsung executives suggested the rollout for Android 14 could be even faster, further raising the bar for its opponents, especially when compared to Chinese brands.

With that said, these are the Galaxy smartphones expected to be updated to Android 14 with OneUI 6:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
If Samsung repeats (or improves) its update schedule, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 should receive Android 14 before December. / © NextPit

Xiaomi

Keeping up with rivals Samsung and Oppo/OnePlus, Xiaomi offers a page (admittedly geared towards corporate customers) that listed models which will receive specific Android versions. Despite lagging behind when it comes to timely updates, Xiaomi at least offers a better idea of which version upgrades will selected handsets receive, and most importantly, security patches that will still be provided for these models.

  • Poco F4 GT
  • Poco M4 5G
  • Poco M5
  • Poco X4
  • Xiaomi 12
  • Xiaomi 12 Lite
  • Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • Xiaomi 12 Ultra
  • Xiaomi 12S
  • Xiaomi 12S Pro
  • Xiaomi 12S Ultra
  • Xiaomi 12T
  • Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • Xiaomi 13
  • Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G
  • Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+

More devices should be confirmed as we get close to the Android 14 release.

NextPit Xiaomi 13 Pro back
The Xiaomi 13 Pro is covered by the brand's promise of at least three version updates / © NextPit

Oppo

Based on the brand's past performance, these are the Oppo handsets that should receive the Android 14 update:

  • Oppo A77 5G
  • Oppo A78
  • Oppo A96
  • Oppo F21 Pro
  • Oppo F21 Pro 5G
  • Oppo Find X5
  • Oppo Find X5 Lite
  • Oppo Find X5 Pro
  • Oppo Find N2
  • Oppo Find N2 Flip
  • Oppo Reno 5 Z 5G
  • Oppo Reno 6 5G
  • Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G
  • Oppo Reno 6 Z 5G
  • Oppo Reno 7
  • Oppo Reno 7 5G
  • Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
  • Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G
  • Oppo Reno 8
  • Oppo Reno 8 5G
  • Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G
  • Oppo Reno 8 Z 5G
  • Oppo Reno 9
  • Oppo Reno 9 Pro
  • Oppo Reno 9 Pro+
Oppo Find N2
The compact foldable Find N2 should also receive Android 14 / © NextPit

Vivo

Vivo is not as clear as its sibling Oppo when it comes to the number of Android updates for its smartphones, especially in the mid-range and entry-level models. Nevertheless, at least these Vivo models should be updated to Android 14:

  • iQOO 8
  • iQOO 8 Pro
  • iQOO 9
  • iQOO 9 Pro
  • iQOO 9 SE
  • iQOO 9T
  • iQOO Neo 6
  • iQOO Z5
  • iQOO Z6
  • iQOO Z6 5G
  • iQOO Z6 Lite 5G
  • iQOO Z6 Pro
  • Vivo T1 5G
  • Vivo T1 Pro 5G
  • Vivo T1x
  • Vivo V23 5G
  • Vivo V23 Pro
  • Vivo V23e 5G
  • Vivo V25
  • Vivo V25 Pro
  • Vivo X70 Pro
  • Vivo X70 Pro+
  • Vivo X80
  • Vivo X80 Pro
  • Vivo Y35
  • Vivo Y53s
  • Vivo Y75
  • Vivo Y75 5G
Vivo X80 Pro
The X80 Pro was one of the first Vivo phones to receive Android 13 and is expected to be updated to Android 14 / © NextPit

Realme

With the Realme 9 and GT2 lines, the Chinese brand improved its update policy for the mid-range and flagship models. We are talking of at least two and three Android updates, respectively.

  • Realme 9 4G
  • Realme 9 5G
  • Realme 9 5G Speed Edition
  • Realme 9 Pro 5G
  • Realme 9 Pro+
  • Realme 9i 4G
  • Realme 9i 5G
  • Realme 10
  • Realme 10 5G
  • Realme 10 Pro
  • Realme 10 Pro+
  • Realme 10s
  • Realme C35
  • Realme GT 2
  • Realme GT Master Edition
  • Realme GT Neo 2 5G
  • Realme GT Neo 3
  • Realme GT Neo 3T
  • Realme GT2 Pro
  • Realme GT2 Explorer Master
  • Realme Narzo 50
  • Realme Narzo 50 5G
  • Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G
  • Realme Narzo 50A Prime
  • Realme Narzo 50i Prime
  • Realme Q5
  • Realme Q5 Pro
  • Realme Q5i
Realme 10
The Realme GT line is promised 3 Android updates / © NextPit

OnePlus

OnePlus—together with its parent company Oppo—matched Samsung's update policy when it comes to flagship models, but its position concerning mid-range and entry-level Nord devices is still a bit murky. So far, the brand's Android 14 list includes:

OnePlus 10T 5G massive discount sale Android Days
The OnePlus 10T should receive Android  / © NextPit

Motorola/Lenovo

With a renewed interest in the flagship space with its Edge range, Motorola is still lagging when it comes to software updates but is apparently improving its message to try to win back some market share.

  • Lenovo ThinkPhone
  • Motorola Edge (2021) (Motorola Edge 20 outside the US)
  • Motorola Edge (2022) (Motorola Edge 30 outside the US)
  • Motorola Edge+ (2022) (Motorola Edge 30 Pro outside the US)
  • Motorola Edge 20 Pro
  • Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
  • Motorola Edge 30 Neo
  • Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
  • Motorola Moto G 5G 2022
  • Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2022
  • Motorola Moto G42
  • Motorola Moto G52
  • Motorola Moto G62 5G
  • Motorola Moto G72
  • Motorola Moto G82 5G
  • Motorola Razr (2022)
Motorola Edge 30 Neo
Hello Moto, hopefully, with Android 14 on the Edge 30 Neo. / © NextPit

Sony

Sony is still hanging around in the smartphone market with a small but clear selection of devices, even taking part in the Android beta program for the past two years. These are expected to be updated to Android 14:

Sony Xperia 5 IV
Xperias are still very divisive phones, even in NextPit's editorial team. / © NextPit

Asus

Asus is another brand that has been part of the Android beta program, ensuring a fast update to its latest ZenFone and ROG Phone smartphones. With their close collaboration with Qualcomm, we should see Android 14 coming to these Asus devices:

Asus Zenfone 9 display
The ZenFone 9 was part of the Android 13 beta, and the same should happen with a hypothetical ZenFone 10. / © NextPit

Other brands

As soon as Google announces the developer previews and beta versions for Android 14, we will be able to know about other brands committed to updating their devices to Android 14. So keep visiting this page to find out the latest information.

This list will be updated as soon as the brands announce their update schedules. Are you looking forward to seeing Android 14 on your phone? Did we leave out a specific model? Let us know in the comments!

