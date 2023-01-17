Android 14: Which phones are expected to get the update?

As with the past couple of years, 2023 will see the release of yet another Android version, presumably named "Android 14". With that, the same question pops up every single year: Which smartphones will receive the Android 14 update? Apart from the usual Pixel suspects, this article lists the smartphones that are promised or expected to be updated to the new Android release in 2023 (and 2024 in some cases).

After many brands improved their update policy throughout 2022, the Android 14 update frequeny is expected to be even better. Especially when it comes to flagship devices, the biggest brands are now standardizing in promising at least three Android upgrades, but unfortunately, not all of them extended the revised policies to older models.

With some weeks left until we have more details regarding Android 14, we can reasonably predict some of the phones that will be updated, based on previous Android versions' rollouts.

Google

As usual, the Pixel phone line will be the first to receive the update. These Google smartphones should show the upgrade notification as soon as the new operating system goes live in Q3 2023:

The Pixel 7 Pro (left) and Pixel 7 should be first in line for Android 14 / © NextPit

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 7 To device database

Samsung

Samsung delivered when it came to the Android 13 updates, with many low-end devices from the South Korean brand receiving the new version before some of its rivals' flagships. Samsung executives suggested the rollout for Android 14 could be even faster, further raising the bar for its opponents, especially when compared to Chinese brands.

With that said, these are the Galaxy smartphones expected to be updated to Android 14 with OneUI 6:

If Samsung repeats (or improves) its update schedule, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 should receive Android 14 before December. / © NextPit

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 To device database

Xiaomi

Keeping up with rivals Samsung and Oppo/OnePlus, Xiaomi offers a page (admittedly geared towards corporate customers) that listed models which will receive specific Android versions. Despite lagging behind when it comes to timely updates, Xiaomi at least offers a better idea of which version upgrades will selected handsets receive, and most importantly, security patches that will still be provided for these models.

Poco F4 GT

Poco M4 5G

Poco M5

Poco X4

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Ultra

Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G

Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+

More devices should be confirmed as we get close to the Android 14 release.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is covered by the brand's promise of at least three version updates / © NextPit

Affiliate offer Xiaomi 12T To device database

Oppo

Based on the brand's past performance, these are the Oppo handsets that should receive the Android 14 update:

Oppo A77 5G

Oppo A78

Oppo A96

Oppo F21 Pro

Oppo F21 Pro 5G

Oppo Find X5

Oppo Find X5 Lite

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Oppo Find N2

Oppo Find N2 Flip

Oppo Reno 5 Z 5G

Oppo Reno 6 5G

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 6 Z 5G

Oppo Reno 7

Oppo Reno 7 5G

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G

Oppo Reno 8

Oppo Reno 8 5G

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 8 Z 5G

Oppo Reno 9

Oppo Reno 9 Pro

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+

The compact foldable Find N2 should also receive Android 14 / © NextPit

Vivo

Vivo is not as clear as its sibling Oppo when it comes to the number of Android updates for its smartphones, especially in the mid-range and entry-level models. Nevertheless, at least these Vivo models should be updated to Android 14:

iQOO 8

iQOO 8 Pro

iQOO 9

iQOO 9 Pro

iQOO 9 SE

iQOO 9T

iQOO Neo 6

iQOO Z5

iQOO Z6

iQOO Z6 5G

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

iQOO Z6 Pro

Vivo T1 5G

Vivo T1 Pro 5G

Vivo T1x

Vivo V23 5G

Vivo V23 Pro

Vivo V23e 5G

Vivo V25

Vivo V25 Pro

Vivo X70 Pro

Vivo X70 Pro+

Vivo X80

Vivo X80 Pro

Vivo Y35

Vivo Y53s

Vivo Y75

Vivo Y75 5G

The X80 Pro was one of the first Vivo phones to receive Android 13 and is expected to be updated to Android 14 / © NextPit

Realme

With the Realme 9 and GT2 lines, the Chinese brand improved its update policy for the mid-range and flagship models. We are talking of at least two and three Android updates, respectively.

Realme 9 4G

Realme 9 5G

Realme 9 5G Speed Edition

Realme 9 Pro 5G

Realme 9 Pro+

Realme 9i 4G

Realme 9i 5G

Realme 10

Realme 10 5G

Realme 10 Pro

Realme 10 Pro+

Realme 10s

Realme C35

Realme GT 2

Realme GT Master Edition

Realme GT Neo 2 5G

Realme GT Neo 3

Realme GT Neo 3T

Realme GT2 Pro

Realme GT2 Explorer Master

Realme Narzo 50

Realme Narzo 50 5G

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 50A Prime

Realme Narzo 50i Prime

Realme Q5

Realme Q5 Pro

Realme Q5i

The Realme GT line is promised 3 Android updates / © NextPit

OnePlus

OnePlus—together with its parent company Oppo—matched Samsung's update policy when it comes to flagship models, but its position concerning mid-range and entry-level Nord devices is still a bit murky. So far, the brand's Android 14 list includes:

The OnePlus 10T should receive Android / © NextPit

Affiliate offer OnePlus 10 To device database

With a renewed interest in the flagship space with its Edge range, Motorola is still lagging when it comes to software updates but is apparently improving its message to try to win back some market share.

Lenovo ThinkPhone

Motorola Edge (2021) (Motorola Edge 20 outside the US)

Motorola Edge (2022) (Motorola Edge 30 outside the US)

Motorola Edge+ (2022) (Motorola Edge 30 Pro outside the US)

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Moto G 5G 2022

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2022

Motorola Moto G42

Motorola Moto G52

Motorola Moto G62 5G

Motorola Moto G72

Motorola Moto G82 5G

Motorola Razr (2022)

Hello Moto, hopefully, with Android 14 on the Edge 30 Neo. / © NextPit

Affiliate offer Motorola Edge Plus (2022) To device database

Sony

Sony is still hanging around in the smartphone market with a small but clear selection of devices, even taking part in the Android beta program for the past two years. These are expected to be updated to Android 14:

Xperias are still very divisive phones, even in NextPit's editorial team. / © NextPit

Affiliate offer Sony Xperia 5 IV To device database

Asus

Asus is another brand that has been part of the Android beta program, ensuring a fast update to its latest ZenFone and ROG Phone smartphones. With their close collaboration with Qualcomm, we should see Android 14 coming to these Asus devices:

Asus ROG Phone 6

Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro

Asus ROG Phone 6D

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

Asus ZenFone 9

The ZenFone 9 was part of the Android 13 beta, and the same should happen with a hypothetical ZenFone 10. / © NextPit

Affiliate offer Asus ROG Phone 6 To device database

Other brands

As soon as Google announces the developer previews and beta versions for Android 14, we will be able to know about other brands committed to updating their devices to Android 14. So keep visiting this page to find out the latest information.

This list will be updated as soon as the brands announce their update schedules. Are you looking forward to seeing Android 14 on your phone? Did we leave out a specific model? Let us know in the comments!