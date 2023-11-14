Android 14 Update Release Dates for More Galaxy Phones Announced

Following the release of the stable One UI 6 on the Galaxy S23 at the end of October, Samsung has now confirmed that a major update based on Android 14 is set to arrive on more Galaxy smartphones in the coming weeks. A new roadmap shared by one of Samsung's community forum managers has the details, although the timing does point to European models for now.

In a forum post, One UI 6 is expected to roll out this week for Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A34 (review) and Galaxy A54, followed by last year's Galaxy S22 series. This year's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review) foldable devices will also receive the same firmware. Unfortunately, the timing of the Galaxy A14 remains unknown, but it should happen within the same week.

What happens next week? Samsung will continue rolling out its software to the 2022 budget and mid-range Galaxy smartphones, including the Galaxy A13, Galaxy A33, and Galaxy A53. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are also poised to be updated alongside the recently launched Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy S21 series next week.

The final week of November has the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 accompanied by a lone tablet, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. In total, there are 31 Samsung Galaxy phone models and a Galaxy slab mentioned in the list accompanied by their respective release dates.

Samsung One UI 6 Release Schedule (Europe) Model Date Samsung Galaxy A34 11/13/2023 Samsung Galaxy A54 11/13/2023 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 11/13/2023 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 11/13/2023 Samsung Galaxy S22 / S22+ / S22 Ultra 11/15/2023 Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 11/20/2023 Samsung Galaxy A14 / A14 5G TBA Samsung Galaxy A13 5G 11/20/2023 Samsung Galaxy A33 5G 11/20/2023 Samsung Galaxy A53 11/20/2023 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 11/20/2023 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 11/20/2023 Samsung Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 Ultra 11/20/2023 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 11/24/2023 Samsung Galaxy A52 11/27/2023 Samsung Galaxy A52s 11/27/2023 Samsung Galaxy A13 11/27/2023 Samsung Galaxy A23 5G 11/27/2023 Samsung Galaxy A24 TBA Samsung Galaxy A52 5G TBA Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 11/27/2023 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 11/27/2023 Samsung Galaxy A04s 12/4/2023 Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 12/8/2023 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite TBA

One should be aware that the release schedule might change. Release dates for other regions would also most likely differ. Samsung has yet to announce the exact availability dates in other countries.

Among the changes in Samsung's new One UI software include a new quick panel layout with redesigned buttons and their positioning. The panel also provides easier access to brightness controls and an eye comfort mode. In terms of customization, additional clock widget options are added on the lock screen, while the home screen gets a refreshed icon and font style.

There are also changes made toSamsung's first party apps like the camera, calendar, weather, Samsung Health, and gallery, among others. Apart from such app enhancements, a new security tool known as Auto Blocker will debut, which adds safer public charging and an app safety check.

Have you received the One UI 6 update on your Galaxy phone? Tell us about your Android 14 experience in the comments.