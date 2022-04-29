This is how your phone will look with Android 13

Android 12's main feature was undoubtedly the Material You design, that brought a much welcome update to the system's visual style. Android 13 may not bring the same evolution graphically, but there are some nice-to-have changes all around. Let's see the main visual changes in the works with Google's new Android version for 2022.

This article was prepared right after the release of the Android 13 Beta 1 version, and more changes are expected to come until the Release Candidate build, which is followed by the stable release. Because of that, not only do we expect more changes until the stable version (expected for the September/October timeframe), but some of the things shown on this page may be altered or reverted until them.

One welcome change for long-time Android fans is the option to revert the lock screen clock from the big, centered design in stock Android 12 to the one which displays the time in the top left corner. © NextPit For Material You fans, Android 13 expands the color palette from the 4 suggestions presented in Android 12 to 16 color options, both for the palette based on the wallpaper image and the "Basic colors" option, just swipe the palette left or right to see the new options. © NextPit If you like QR Code like me (don't ask), you will be able to set a quick launch shortcut in the quick settings menu for a QR reader. That's especially useful if you are a stock Android user and don't know how to open the camera from the lock screen... © NextPit For customization fans, Android 13 consolidates the resize menus for both display and text. That change not only simplifies the personalization, it also helps preview the changes in one single convenient place. © NextPit For music lovers, Android 13 brings an updated media notification widget, with not only more options for music apps but a simple but helpful squiggle effect in the progress bar. The effect highlights which part of the song was already played by animating it like a wave. © NextPit One helpful feature for our multitasker readers is the new clipboard snippet. Similar to what happens with screenshots in Android 12, copied texts and images are briefly displayed on the bottom of the screen, that not only serves as a confirmation but also allows you to quickly edit the copied item. © NextPit Although not many people use the multi-user feature in Android (especially because most brands disable the option), those who use it will welcome the option to customize the profile picture displayed in the notification shade and user switcher. © NextPit

As you can see, Android 13 doesn't try to reinvent the wheel but bring some touch-ups to the current system. Other expected changes in the new version are easier controls for Smart Home systems from the lock screen, layout adjustments for tablets following the release of Android 12L, the replacement of the Pixel launcher search by the Google app, and the Calendar app icon displaying the current date (instead of "31").

Google is still playing with some quick settings options, renaming and reverting some shortcuts from the Developer Previews to the Beta, and more changes are expected during the system's beta stage.

Most of the current changes in Android 13 are on the background level, especially for app developers and the way apps interact with the system and access device resources. With the Beta 1 out in the wild, expect to see more user-facing changes in the following betas.

Are you excited about Android 13? Or are you like me with an old smartphone forever stuck with an old version? Share your opinions in the comments below!