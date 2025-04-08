Hot topics

Ultra-Rugged Amazfit T-Rex 3 Smartwatch Plunges to All-Time Low, Save $45

Jade Bryan
If you're on the hunt for a smartwatch built for extreme conditions and long battery life, Amazfit's latest rugged wearable is now on sale at Amazon. Usually priced at $279, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 is now down to $234 after a $45 discount (16%), returning to the all-time low.

All color options are currently discounted, including Haze Gray, Onyx Black, and Lava. The last two share the same graphite case but differ in their band finishes.

Why You Might Want the Amazfit T-Rex 3

Owned by Zepp, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 (review) is designed for users who need a smartwatch that can endure tough environments. It’s military-grade tested, offering protection from extreme temperatures ranging from -22°F to 158°F, and it supports freediving up to 147 feet (45 meters) alongside a 10 ATM water resistance rating (328 feet).

The watch features a large 1.5-inch AMOLED display that remains highly visible even in bright sunlight. It’s protected by Gorilla Glass and encased in a stainless steel bezel. In addition to a responsive touchscreen, it includes multiple physical buttons—perfect for gloved or wet hands.

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Zepp app companion home screen highlighted
The Amazfit T-Rex 3 pairs with the Zepp app companion, which provides a more detailed overview of your fitness and health data. / © nextpit

Running on ZeppOS 4, the T-Rex 3 is compatible with both iPhone and Android devices. It supports AI-powered tracking and insights, though some features require a premium subscription. Out of the box, it offers continuous heart rate, blood oxygen, and skin temperature monitoring, plus custom PAI and readiness scores.

As a fitness companion, the T-Rex 3 excels with automatic workout detection, dual-band GPS, and support for advanced training modes like Hyrox and Ultramarathon, making it a solid choice for serious runners and outdoor athletes.

Another standout feature is its impressive battery life—lasting up to 30 days with typical use or 2 weeks under heavy usage.

Would you consider switching to a rugged smartwatch with month-long battery life? What are your thoughts on the Amazfit T-Rex 3? Let us know in the comments!

