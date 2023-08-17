Samsung's Weatherproof Terrace TVs Are Now Up To $4000 Cheaper

If you were thinking of upgrading your terrace or poolside bar with a TV before, now is a great opportunity to reconsider those plans. Samsung's weatherproof Terrace QLED smart TVs line is up to $4000 off. The 55-inch model with partial sun protection drops to $2999, while the models with full protection now start at $6499.

The cheapest from the range is the 55-inch model which normally sells for $3499, but you can pick it up for $500 less during the sale. Likewise, bigger savings are available on the 65-inch and 75-inch classes of the Samsung outdoor Terrace TVs. Both get upgraded specifications like higher maximum brightness levels.

Why Samsung Terrace QLED TVs are worth it

Similar to Samsung's indoor QLED televisions, the 2021 Terrace QLED big screens sport exceptional picture quality. The difference they offer is the added IP55 dust and water resistance certification and boosted brightness, ultimately making it possible to have entertainment regardless of the weather outside. Plus, the TV is paired with an IP56-rated remote control that can be dipped in the pool for up to a depth of 1 meter.

All sizes come with an anti-glare panel as well, which helps provide better output even during bright and sunny conditions. At the same time, the Terrace TVs also get HDR 10+ and 4K AI upscaling in all types of videos and media being played.

Samsung's 2021 The Terrace QLED TVs are weatherproof. / © Samsung

When it comes to smart features, the Tizen OS allows modes like Multi View that enable two windows shown on the screen with separate content played on each. It is even possible to mirror the TV view into a compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

Because of the available Wi-Fi and Ethernet port, pairing the outdoor TVs to smart and voice assistants are supported along with managing these through Samsung's SmartThings app. Regarding other connectors, you can find an array of HDMI (arc), USB, and audio output in digital and analog for setting up sound bars.

Presently, all purchases come with a free mounting service that typically costs $120. Additionally, you can opt for the Samsung Care+ plan in a 2-year or 4-year plan if you want added peace of mind.