Galaxy Z Fold 6 'Ultra' Photos and Details Spotted

nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Review
With the Galaxy S24 series already released, leaks about Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphones continue to appear. Fresh renders of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 have emerged alongside a new rumor about an “Ultra” model. If the depicted design is true, the device would sport some noteworthy exterior touches that hail from the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review).

A boxier Samsung Galaxy foldable

Courtesy of prolific leaker OnLeaks (via SmartPrix), the computer-rendered images of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 revealed how its design supports thoughts of a boxier and slightly wider form factor that is comparable to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. While it still sports a flat frame, it becomes apparent the corners are sharper with a more prominent camera island and lenses behind.

The fully-opened dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 measures 153.5 x 132.5 x 6.1 mm, making it a wee bit shorter than the Z Fold 5 that measures 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1 mm. Despite the change in size, it seems the 7.6-inch primary display and 6.2-inch display will be retained.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Render of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 when fully opened. / © On Leaks / SmartPrix

Noticeably, the thickness when fully opened remains unchanged, contradicting earlier reports that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will slim down. However, it is still possible that the device could still be thinner, but this will depend on the type of hinge used and the gap between the folded screen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 render shows a boxier form. / © On Leaks / SmartPrix

There was no mention of titanium here as opposed to what other leaks claim. In addition, these renders and details don't add up to a “super thin” Galaxy Z Fold 6 that could go toe-to-toe with other high-end foldables like the OnePlus Open and the rumored Google Pixel Fold 2.

Concerning the specifications, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and carry over the triple camera module with a primary 50 MP shooter mated to a 12 MP ultra-wide and 12 MP telephoto lens. At the same time, it should run on Android 14 with the One UI skin.

Will there be a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra? 

To complicate matters even more, there are now whispers at MWC 2024 in Barcelona (via WinFuture) that Samsung is working on a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, which allegedly has beefier specifications and possibly a more premium build than the vanilla model. Display analyst Ross Young also chimed in that this model may get a built-in silo for the S Pen.

The existence of another Z Fold model is aligned with reports of two book-style foldables in Samsung's pipeline. However, the latest news refers to a pricier and more capable model and not the cheaper Galaxy Z Fold FE.

Samsung has not announced any plans for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Galaxy Z Flip 6 Ultra's launch. However, the usual schedule places the next Unpacked event in July where the Galaxy Ring which was showcased at MWC will also debut.

Do you believe Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra? Let us hear your thoughts in the comments.

Via: WinFuture Source: On Leaks via SmartPrix

