Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5's Picture Exposes What's New and Changed

With Samsung set to launch its next-gen foldable smartphones at the end of July, numerous leaks are starting to pop up. The latest one is perhaps the biggest so far, which previews the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in an official-looking picture while also revealing significant design changes such as gapless folded flat panels, a new color, and slightly bigger camera lenses.

Early rumors suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be a minor upgrade to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (review) in terms of exterior. That seems to hold true if to be based on the alleged promotional material of the upcoming foldable that was shared by MySmartprice.

Thinner bezels, gapless design, and bigger camera optics of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Looking at the unfolded state, we can easily piece together that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have the same book-style folding form as its predecessor but with fairly noticeable thinner bezels around the main display. It's hard to tell if the crease is reduced given the angled opening. Furthermore, the positioning of the speakers, microphones, and the USB-C port on the sides are apparently unchanged.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5's promotional photo shows a gapless design and thinner bezels. / © MySmartPrice, Edit by NextPit

In another view on the folded state, there is evidently no gap between the two folded panels of the device, which unlike on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 having a space near the hinge. This is likely the result of the teardrop-shape hinge that is reported to be fitted on both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Regarding other changes, the triple camera layout is retained, although the lenses appear to be bigger than before with the rings being closer to the edge of the camera island. It remains unclear if these would mean new sensors, although we doubt that the primary shooter will get an update after it has been changed last year. Additionally, the LED flash is now repositioned along the camera and near to the top.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 still has a gap between the panels. / © NextPit

New colors and S Pen support for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

New colorways could also debut with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 as shown in the picture with the light blue hue. Perhaps, Samsung may give the bigger foldable similar paint jobs as with the Galaxy Flip lineup, which has always been offered in many variants, like in two-tone finishes and Bespoke editions.

Lastly, the S Pen is tagged along, meaning the support for the active stylus is standard for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 similar to the fourth generation Galaxy Z Fold. However, this could be an optional accessory and users would likely purchase it separately rather than being bundled.

Samsung's next Unpacked event

When it comes to under the hood hardware, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be powered by a custom Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with a higher clock speed. It could also bring the faster LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage similar to the Galaxy S23 our colleague reviewed.

Samsung plans to hold its next Unpacked event at the end of July in South Korea where they would announce the foldable duo along with the rugged Galaxy Tab S9 tablets and the Galaxy Watch 6 smartwatch. There is no indication yet about the pricing for these devices. Likewise, what do you think of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 based on this image?