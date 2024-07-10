Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Hands-On: Smarter, Better, Faster, Stronger!
Smarter. Better. Faster. Stronger. These are the adjectives that come to mind when I think about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. Samsung presented its new pocket-friendly phone today, and here are our first impressions of the Z Flip 6.
In a nutshell
First things first: the new Galaxy Z Flip 6 is 10% more expensive this year. One would think that with the sixth generation this device would be cheaper, but with the hardware upgrade and the Galaxy AI integration, Samsung increased the price of its flip phone.
The Z Flip 6 will be available for pre-order today for $1,099 with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory. The devices will be available in stores on July 24.
For the early birds, Samsung is offering a free slim clear case with their flip phone, an optimized trade-in program, and a one-year Samsung Care+ subscription. And if you decide to buy the Z Flip 6 at the Samsung e-store, you will have the option to choose one of these three exclusive colors: Crafted Black, White, or Peach.
Design & Display
I tested the last three Z Flip iterations, and it feels like Samsung is making them more robust over time. The new generation is really squarish and gives a feeling of durability when held in hand. However, except for my impressions, nothing has really changed from the previous edition to the new one in terms of build quality and display characteristics on paper .
Pros:
- IP48 certification.
- Nice variety of colors.
Cons:
- Nothing really changed from the previous generation.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 features a 6.7-inch main display with a 22:9 aspect ratio and a Dynamic AMOLED screen. It also supports a variable refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The front display, designed for quick interactions and notifications, is a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED panel that maintains the same 60Hz refresh rate.
The device has an IP48 rating, which is an improvement over last year's water resistance certification, now including some dust protection. As this device is marketed with style in mind, there are various colors available, including Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, Mint, Crafted Black, White, and Peach.
The proof that almost nothing has changed is that the Flip 6 weighs the same 187 grams as its predecessor. However, it remains relatively lightweight and portable for a foldable phone.
Overall, I have good impressions of the hinge mechanism, the crease, and display quality.
Software & User Interface
The Z Flip 6 runs on Android 14 with Samsung's One UI 6.1.1 overlay. Samsung promises seven years of software updates, including seven Android upgrades, ensuring long-term support and security. This commitment to updates is a significant advantage for users looking for longevity in their device .
One neat feature of the Z Flip 6 combines hardware and software. The FlexWindow allows us to interact with the device by offering quick access to essential functions and grouped apps directly on the front screen. I like this feature because it's basically unique to devices like this one.
As expected, Samsung is also bringing Galaxy AI to their flip devices. We've already shown you how to use some of these smart features on your Galaxy devices, but now I'll talk about a few that can make the flip experience more interesting.
Samsung has introduced new ways to communicate as well, with features like live translation and chat assistant modes that can be used to quickly switch between different languages. However, we all know features like this from the past. They're supposed to help interact more efficiently, but in the end, they often don't deliver. However, I'm curious to test them deeply.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 includes features like Smart Select and AI Drawing, which can make your pictures a bit more creative. However, from my brief experience with it, it still needs improvement. Additionally, there is a Photo Assistant that leverages AI to provide suggestions for improving photo compositions.
Finally, the Z Flip 6 supports generative AI wallpapers that offer personalized background options that change based on time and weather.
Overall, I believe Samsung is still experimenting with gimmick features when it comes to AI on the Flip, or outsourcing them to Google services like Circle to Search. In summary, the software offers smarter options, but they are not revolutionary.
Performance
Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, promising speedy performance. Coupled with 12 GB of RAM, this device is supposedly equipped to handle all the AI features Samsung is incorporating into it. The storage options include 256 GB and 512 GB .
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with a new vapor chamber for better thermal management. This addition, also seen in the Galaxy Z Fold 6, is supposed to improve heat dissipation, keeping the device cooler during intensive use. I'm definitely curious to see how it will work in a compact form factor with a bunch of AI features.
Right now, we don't know much about how well the devices work. But if we use the Galaxy Z Flip 5 as an example, it should perform consistently.
Camera
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is equipped with a dual-camera system on the rear. The new main camera features a 50-megapixel sensor with a 1.0 µm pixel size, an f/1.8 aperture, and Dual Pixel autofocus. The ultra-wide-angle camera is well-known, and it has a 12-megapixel sensor with a 1.12 µm pixel size, and an f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, the front camera offers 10 megapixels with an f/2.2 aperture and an 85-degree field of view .
Pros:
- A bigger main sensor with a bigger resolution.
- Auto-zoom functionality for well-framed objects.
- Camcorder Grip feature.
Cons:
- -
The camera system on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has finally changed, upgrading from a 12 MP main sensor to a 50 MP sensor. One cool addition is the AI-supported portrait modes and auto-zoom functionalities, ensuring that subjects are consistently well-framed. This feature works quite well; I had the chance to test it, and if the device is in the FlexCam position, it automatically reframes the main object to fit it into the image.
Samsung also presented a new vapor chamber cooling system that is supposed to sustain high-performance levels during intensive tasks like recording high-definition videos with the Z Flip 6. There's also a neat new feature called Camcorder Grip, which provides better control and stability when recording videos with the phone at a 90º angle. Honestly, you shouldn't need much testing to understand this is a cool feature.
Finally, the 50-megapixel sensor also supports a 2x optical quality zoom, and AI-assisted capabilities allow for up to 10x zoom.
During my hands-on session, I was able to take some pictures with the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and here are some samples for you. However, take this with a grain of salt, since we will probably need a more comprehensive camera test to provide a more solid opinion about it.
Battery life & Charging
In terms of battery life, the Z Flip 6 is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery, supporting 25W wired charging and 10W wireless charging. This should provide adequate power to get through a full day of use. But probably a bit safer than its predecessor because it got a 300 mAh upgrade in battery capacity .
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 technical specifications
|Specifications
|Device
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
|Image
|Display
|Main display: 6.7-inch | 22:9 | Dynamic AMOLED 2x (2,640 × 1,080 pixels) | FHD+ | 1 to 120Hz
Front display: 3.4-inch | Super AMOLED (720 × 748 pixels) | 60 Hz | 306 PPI
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
|Memory
|12 GB LPDDR5X RAM | 256 / 512 GB internal storage
|Software
|Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1
Seven Android upgrades
Seven years of software updates
|Rear camera
|Main: 50 megapixels | 1.0 µm | f/1.8 aperture | FOV: 85˚ | OIS | Dual Pixel AF
Ultra-wide angle: 12 megapixels | 1.12 µm | f/2.2 aperture | FOV: 123˚
|Front camera
|10 megapixels | f/2.2 aperture | FOV: 85˚
|Battery
|4,000 mAh
25 W wired charging
10 W wireless charging
|Connectivity
|5G, LTE, eSIM, Wi-Fi 6E (2.4 / 5 / 6 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, GPS
|IP
|IP48
|Colors
|Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, Mint
Online exclusive (e-store): Crafted Black, White, Peach
|Dimensions
|Closed: 71,9 × 85,1 × 14.9 mm
Open: 71,9 × 165,1 × 6.9 mm
|Weight
|187 g
Early Verdict
It's not a surprise that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes to the market as an all-rounded device; this is Samsung's sixth attempt to produce something consistent. It comes with the fastest processor, a bigger battery capacity, and a camera that offers a higher resolution. Amidst all that, we have a layer of Artificial Intelligence that might sometimes help. However, it still needs to prove itself.
The Z Flip 6 is not cheap—even in its sixth generation. However, Samsung devices tend to get a heavy discount a few months after their release. Additionally, many carriers will offer this pocket-friendly device in a bundle with very accessible contracts, and many of you will probably get one.
As for my first impression of the device, it still sparks joy! However, only an in-depth test will tell.
