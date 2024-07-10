Smarter. Better. Faster. Stronger. These are the adjectives that come to mind when I think about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. Samsung presented its new pocket-friendly phone today, and here are our first impressions of the Z Flip 6.

Design & Display I tested the last three Z Flip iterations, and it feels like Samsung is making them more robust over time. The new generation is really squarish and gives a feeling of durability when held in hand. However, except for my impressions, nothing has really changed from the previous edition to the new one in terms of build quality and display characteristics on paper . Pros: IP48 certification.

Nice variety of colors. Cons: Nothing really changed from the previous generation. The Z Flip 6 front display is clear and colorful, making it comfortable to answer messages. / © nextpit The Galaxy Z Flip 6 features a 6.7-inch main display with a 22:9 aspect ratio and a Dynamic AMOLED screen. It also supports a variable refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. The front display, designed for quick interactions and notifications, is a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED panel that maintains the same 60Hz refresh rate. Beyond the Hinge: Read our Galaxy Z Flip 5 review Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: No space between screens. / © nextpit The device has an IP48 rating, which is an improvement over last year's water resistance certification, now including some dust protection. As this device is marketed with style in mind, there are various colors available, including Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, Mint, Crafted Black, White, and Peach. The proof that almost nothing has changed is that the Flip 6 weighs the same 187 grams as its predecessor. However, it remains relatively lightweight and portable for a foldable phone. Overall, I have good impressions of the hinge mechanism, the crease, and display quality.

Software & User Interface The Z Flip 6 runs on Android 14 with Samsung's One UI 6.1.1 overlay. Samsung promises seven years of software updates, including seven Android upgrades, ensuring long-term support and security. This commitment to updates is a significant advantage for users looking for longevity in their device . One neat feature of the Z Flip 6 combines hardware and software. The FlexWindow allows us to interact with the device by offering quick access to essential functions and grouped apps directly on the front screen. I like this feature because it's basically unique to devices like this one. The FlexWindow supports quick access to essential functions like the Health app. / © nextpit As expected, Samsung is also bringing Galaxy AI to their flip devices. We've already shown you how to use some of these smart features on your Galaxy devices, but now I'll talk about a few that can make the flip experience more interesting. Samsung has introduced new ways to communicate as well, with features like live translation and chat assistant modes that can be used to quickly switch between different languages. However, we all know features like this from the past. They're supposed to help interact more efficiently, but in the end, they often don't deliver. However, I'm curious to test them deeply. The AI drawing feature is cool, but it is not revolutionary. However, it shows the potential for creatives. / © nextpit The Galaxy Z Flip 6 includes features like Smart Select and AI Drawing, which can make your pictures a bit more creative. However, from my brief experience with it, it still needs improvement. Additionally, there is a Photo Assistant that leverages AI to provide suggestions for improving photo compositions. Finally, the Z Flip 6 supports generative AI wallpapers that offer personalized background options that change based on time and weather. If you're in Paris, the Galaxy AI might suggest some cool themes for your Z Flip 6 wallpaper. / © nextpit Overall, I believe Samsung is still experimenting with gimmick features when it comes to AI on the Flip, or outsourcing them to Google services like Circle to Search. In summary, the software offers smarter options, but they are not revolutionary.

Performance Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, promising speedy performance. Coupled with 12 GB of RAM, this device is supposedly equipped to handle all the AI features Samsung is incorporating into it. The storage options include 256 GB and 512 GB . The Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with a new vapor chamber for better thermal management. This addition, also seen in the Galaxy Z Fold 6, is supposed to improve heat dissipation, keeping the device cooler during intensive use. I'm definitely curious to see how it will work in a compact form factor with a bunch of AI features. Right now, we don't know much about how well the devices work. But if we use the Galaxy Z Flip 5 as an example, it should perform consistently. The new Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 have a new chamber that helps control heat better. / © nextpit

Camera The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is equipped with a dual-camera system on the rear. The new main camera features a 50-megapixel sensor with a 1.0 µm pixel size, an f/1.8 aperture, and Dual Pixel autofocus. The ultra-wide-angle camera is well-known, and it has a 12-megapixel sensor with a 1.12 µm pixel size, and an f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, the front camera offers 10 megapixels with an f/2.2 aperture and an 85-degree field of view . Pros: A bigger main sensor with a bigger resolution.

Auto-zoom functionality for well-framed objects.

Camcorder Grip feature. Cons: - Z Flip 6 introduces a new camera module to the series. / © nextpit The camera system on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has finally changed, upgrading from a 12 MP main sensor to a 50 MP sensor. One cool addition is the AI-supported portrait modes and auto-zoom functionalities, ensuring that subjects are consistently well-framed. This feature works quite well; I had the chance to test it, and if the device is in the FlexCam position, it automatically reframes the main object to fit it into the image. When using the Camcorder Grip, there will be a new option on the screen for better control when recording videos with the Flip at a 90º angle. / © nextpit Samsung also presented a new vapor chamber cooling system that is supposed to sustain high-performance levels during intensive tasks like recording high-definition videos with the Z Flip 6. There's also a neat new feature called Camcorder Grip, which provides better control and stability when recording videos with the phone at a 90º angle. Honestly, you shouldn't need much testing to understand this is a cool feature. Finally, the 50-megapixel sensor also supports a 2x optical quality zoom, and AI-assisted capabilities allow for up to 10x zoom​. During my hands-on session, I was able to take some pictures with the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and here are some samples for you. However, take this with a grain of salt, since we will probably need a more comprehensive camera test to provide a more solid opinion about it. Camera samples from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 new module: Wide Camera © nextpit Camera samples from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 new module: Ultra-wide Camera © nextpit Camera samples from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 new module: Wide Camera © nextpit Camera samples from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 new module: Ultra-wide Camera © nextpit Camera samples from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 new module: Front Camera © nextpit Camera samples from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 new module: Front Camera Wider © nextpit

Battery life & Charging In terms of battery life, the Z Flip 6 is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery, supporting 25W wired charging and 10W wireless charging. This should provide adequate power to get through a full day of use. But probably a bit safer than its predecessor because it got a 300 mAh upgrade in battery capacity . Samsung offers a classic USB-C port for charging and data transfer. / © nextpit

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 technical specifications Specifications Device Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Image Display Main display: 6.7-inch | 22:9 | Dynamic AMOLED 2x (2,640 × 1,080 pixels) | FHD+ | 1 to 120Hz

Front display: 3.4-inch | Super AMOLED (720 × 748 pixels) | 60 Hz | 306 PPI SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Memory 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM | 256 / 512 GB internal storage Software Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1

Seven Android upgrades

Seven years of software updates Rear camera Main: 50 megapixels | 1.0 µm | f/1.8 aperture | FOV: 85˚ | OIS | Dual Pixel AF

Ultra-wide angle: 12 megapixels | 1.12 µm | f/2.2 aperture | FOV: 123˚ Front camera 10 megapixels | f/2.2 aperture | FOV: 85˚ Battery 4,000 mAh

25 W wired charging

10 W wireless charging Connectivity 5G, LTE, eSIM, Wi-Fi 6E (2.4 / 5 / 6 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, GPS IP IP48 Colors Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, Mint

Online exclusive (e-store): Crafted Black, White, Peach Dimensions Closed: 71,9 × 85,1 × 14.9 mm

Open: 71,9 × 165,1 × 6.9 mm Weight 187 g