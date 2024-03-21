Hot topics

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 May Run on a Less Powerful Exynos Chip

nextpit Samsgun Galaxy Z Flip 5 Gaming
© nextpit
Samsung's Galaxy foldable smartphones have always been powered by the most capable mobile chipsets available, which means being equipped with a Snapdragon silicon as opposed to an Exynos chipset or lesser options. Samsung might break that tradition in the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 as rumors abound of the foldable device possibly enlisting an Exynos 2400 SoC to power it.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 processor

The information comes from frequent leaker Tech Reve, which speculated it wouldn't be surprising if the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 features an Exynos 2400 chip while retaining the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 exclusively for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Ultra).

While the source does not have a perfect track record, this rumor is supported by the fact that Samsung has equipped the non-US variants of the Galaxy S24 (review) and Galaxy S24 Plus (review) with the same chipset. Hence, this opens the possibility for the same regional strategy to be adopted with the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

If this materializes, the move essentially means Samsung is deploying a cost-cutting measure for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 since it should be spending less on the Exynos 2400 compared to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 inner display is a beauty, but also has its downsides. / © nextpit

As of today, the Exynos 2400 is not actually as problematic as the older Exynos 2200 chip. The current in-house silicon has been even touted to deliver comparable performance to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in a few areas, such as games using ray-tracing technology. Overall, the flagship Snapdragon silicon fared better in most cases.

What else is new in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6?

Beyond the chip, there were conflicting rumors surrounding the Galaxy Z Flip 6. A recent report revealed the clamshell will sport a larger cover display with an edge-to-edge panel and a bigger battery capacity. At the same time, the device is touted to feature a more robust hinge and main folding screen. Meanwhile, the camera modules are expected to remain unchanged from the Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review).

With the next Unpacked happening this July, we would most likely hear more details surrounding the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 revealed along the way.

What do you wish to see most from Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6? Will it be a downgrade if the company chooses to power it with an Exynos processor? Let's discuss your answers in the comments.

Source: Tech Reve on X

