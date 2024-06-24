It's been almost a year since Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review) , which introduced significant changes without a corresponding price increase. However, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 might tell a different story. According to recent reports, the next-gen foldable clamshell phone is expected to be more expensive in many countries.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 price will go up

As we head closer we head to the supposed Samsung Unpacked in July, the volume of leaks about the slated devices to be unveiled including the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is also getting out of hand. To add to that, alleged European pricing of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has been shared online (via SamInsider).

Accordingly, the foldable handset in its base model with 256 GB storage will be priced for €1,339 (~$1,435) in Germany. And compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with the same configuration, the Flip 6 will be €140 (~$150) more expensive. Likewise, the 512 GB is said to cost €1,466 (~$1572), up €147 from its predecessor.

Not only in the European region, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is reported to command a higher price tag. Similarly, SmartPrix said that the device will be $100 pricier once it launches in the USA. That puts it at $1099 for the 256 GB model and $1,219 for the 512 GB option.

What could possibly make the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 pricier?

Apart from the inflation that is the likely primary cause for the price hike on the Galaxy Z Flip 6, there seems to be worthy hardware upgrades could be in store. One of those is the rumored enhancement to the primary cameras, which is tipped to include a 50 MP wide shooter that will replace the dated 12 MP snapper from the range.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 could feature a 50 MP camera, as seen in the latest listing. / © 91Mobiles / Camera F5

Additionally, there were findings from certifications that hint of a larger battery around 3,900 to 4,000 mAh in the Galaxy Z Flip 6. This will give the foldable a modest capacity increase by 200 to 300 mAh. Of course, it should also be fitted with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

In the software front, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 will likely benefit from new software features as well. Specifically, Samsung would likely bring a new set of generative AI features to its new foldable smartphones, on top of the current selection it already added through update.

Per notable leaker Ice Universe, the One UI 6.1.1 version that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will run boot on will introduce “most interesting and fascinating smartphone AI function.” Unfortunately, details about this is still slim.

Do you think the price increase on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be justifiable with these changes? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments.