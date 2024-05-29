Hot topics

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 5 (review) with major upgrades in the model last year. However, one thing that did not see a major improvement was the middling battery capacity and actual running time. It has been spotted that the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 will deliver a bigger battery capacity, and now, it was revealed in the latest certification the exact cell size.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6's actual battery size

In the latest FCC filing spotted by MySmartPrice, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 carrying model number SM-F741U was equipped with a dual battery with sizes measuring 1,000 mAh and 2,790 mAh, respectively. That makes a total of 3,790 mAh typical rating and could be advertised as 3,900 mAh.

As a reference, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a 3,700 mAh advertised battery capacity while the typical value was rated at 3,591 mAh. Hence, the difference in the successor places it at about 200 mAh (~6 percent) more juice.

This finding suggests the final battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is slightly lower compared to the initial value listed at 3,887 mAh which was revealed in another regulatory certification earlier this year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 renders
First third-party Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 renders reveal of almost the same clamshell foldable design as its predecessor. / © On Leaks

Nonetheless, any battery cell increase could prove to make an impact in stretching the battery life of the Galaxy Z Flip 6. If you were to throw in a more efficient processor, which was said to be helmed by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, we might likely see several hours of longer running time in the handset.

In addition to the bigger cells and newer chipset, we could also see Samsung give the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 more optimized software that would deliver better endurance. Perhaps we may see some AI-powered battery optimizations this time around. Who knows for sure, really?

Meanwhile, the charging speed in the device is said to remain unchanged at 25 watts. With a smaller battery size, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will most probably see faster charging times than other Samsung Galaxy smartphones with the same charging speed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6's design and camera

Based on reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 was rumored to feature the same design as the predecessor, with a flatter chassis and tougher flexible screen. The main camera is also reported to be upgraded to 50 MP from the 12 MP shooter while it could come with redesigned camera rings similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

There is conflicting chatter about the launch date of Samsung's foldable smartphones. The latest one forecasts the Samsung summer Unpacked as happening on July 24 while a previous report suggested July 10.

What are your thoughts about the Galaxy Z Flip 6's battery specifications? Let us hear your answers in the comments.

Source: MySmartPrice

