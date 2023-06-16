Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Render Shows the Big Cover Screen in Action

Following the leaked picture of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 , the first official-looking render of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has also surfaced today. Unlike in the case of the bigger foldable smartphone model , only a few things can be put together regarding the clamshell device. Nonetheless, it still confirms a couple of significant changes, like the much wider cover screen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover screen with functional apps

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 was heavily rumored to feature a bigger secondary display. This was earlier depicted in a low-resolution image. It turns out it was a spot-on render, including how the tabbed folder-shape screen estate occupies a substantial portion of the panel, as evident in the picture shared by MySmartPrice.

It also suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is sporting the same dual camera setup alongside a repositioned LED flash. But it's unknown if there are upgrades for these sensors after all, let alone in the selfie snapper in the inner display. For reference, the current Galaxy Z Flip 4 we've reviewed has been using a 12 MP module which has been carried over from the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Perhaps, there are planned improvements in tow.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a larger cover screen which is rumored to scale at 3.4 inches wide while supporting full-fledged apps. / © MySmartPrice

Furthermore, it's the first time the cover screen is actually seen in action. Specifically, one of the handsets in the material has the entire screen presented with a music player complete with controls and even album art. This gives weight to the report that mentioned Samsung is optimizing the area to support full functionality for first- and third-party apps.

Beyond the display, it's not possible to tell if the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be sharing the same hinge as the Galaxy Z Fold 5. However, it's unlikely that the smaller foldable phone will be left out. The new component provides a gapless design, reduced display crease, and possibly enabling dust proofing in folding form.

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 in South Korea at the end of July. The Galaxy Tab S9 tablets and the Galaxy Watch 6 are expected to be tagged at the same Unpacked event, although pricing details for these devices remain scarce.

Do you consider the new cover screen a big reason to buy the Galaxy Z Flip 5? We'd like to hear your answers. Hit us up in the comments.