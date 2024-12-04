Hot topics

Samsung's Fantastic Galaxy Watch 7 Hits All-Time Low for 25% Off

Cyber Monday may be over, but discounts on some popular wearables remain. One of the worthy deals is on Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7, which is currently discounted for 25 percent off on the 44 mm green variant at Amazon and Best Buy, dropping from $329 to $247. This is the new record low price for the Galaxy Watch model.

The other colors and variants of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 are also on sale, with the silver priced at $259. On the other hand, the smaller 40 mm is down to $227 from the usual $299 and can be had in silver or green.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is worth an upgrade

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 (review) remained unchanged from the outside, but the South Koreans gave it more meaningful upgrades under the hood and in the software department. Primarily, it has a proven circular display which is measured 1.5 inches wide and protected by a sapphire crystal. Additionally, it is built in a tougher armor aluminum chassis while retaining the military grade certification and 50-meter waterproofing.

Close-up of the underside of a Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, showing sensors and details.
The BioActive sensor uses light signals to record various metrics. And it's more accurate than before! / © nextpit

Internally, it is powered by a faster Exynos W1000 penta-core processor, adding more cores and running the CPU at a higher clock speed. There is also a boost in memory, with the smartwatch featuring 32 GB onboard storage on top of the 2 GB RAM. However, the battery capacity is kept at 425 mAh (44 mm), though the new chip offers better power management to output a solid battery life.

The more important upgrade is the bioactive sensor for heart rate and blood oxygen saturation level monitoring. Samsung touts that the new sensor is more accurate than before. You can find other vital tools like ECG, temperature sensing, and blood pressure level measurement. With the latest Wear OS 5 update, the Galaxy Watch 7 gains new features like sleep apnea and energy score.

Are you on the hunt for a new Android smartwatch? What do you think of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7? Share with us your plans.

Top Smartwatches of 2024:

  Best overall iOS Best for outdoors iPhone Best budget-friendly iOS Best value-for-money Best overall Android Best Android alternative Ultimate fitness tracking Best for runners Best battery life Best compact size
Product
Apple Watch Series 9
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch SE (2022)
Amazfit Balance
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Garmin Fenix 7 Pro
Garmin Forerunner 965
Withings ScanWatch 2
Google Pixel Watch 2
Image Apple Watch Series 9 Product Image Apple Watch Ultra 2 Product Image Apple Watch SE (2022) Product Image Amazfit Balance Product Image Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Product Image Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Product Image Garmin Forerunner 965 Product Image Withings ScanWatch 2 Product Image Google Pixel Watch 2 Product Image
Review
Review: Apple Watch Series 9
Review: Apple Watch Ultra 2
Review: Apple Watch SE (2022)
Review: Amazfit Balance
Review: Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Review: Garmin Fenix 7 Pro
Review: Garmin Forerunner 965
Review: Withings ScanWatch 2
Review: Google Pixel Watch 2
Offers*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

