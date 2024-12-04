Cyber Monday may be over, but discounts on some popular wearables remain. One of the worthy deals is on Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7, which is currently discounted for 25 percent off on the 44 mm green variant at Amazon and Best Buy, dropping from $329 to $247. This is the new record low price for the Galaxy Watch model .

The other colors and variants of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 are also on sale, with the silver priced at $259. On the other hand, the smaller 40 mm is down to $227 from the usual $299 and can be had in silver or green.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Take 25 percent off when you buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 from Amazon or Best Buy.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is worth an upgrade

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 (review) remained unchanged from the outside, but the South Koreans gave it more meaningful upgrades under the hood and in the software department. Primarily, it has a proven circular display which is measured 1.5 inches wide and protected by a sapphire crystal. Additionally, it is built in a tougher armor aluminum chassis while retaining the military grade certification and 50-meter waterproofing.

The BioActive sensor uses light signals to record various metrics. And it's more accurate than before! / © nextpit

Internally, it is powered by a faster Exynos W1000 penta-core processor, adding more cores and running the CPU at a higher clock speed. There is also a boost in memory, with the smartwatch featuring 32 GB onboard storage on top of the 2 GB RAM. However, the battery capacity is kept at 425 mAh (44 mm), though the new chip offers better power management to output a solid battery life.

The more important upgrade is the bioactive sensor for heart rate and blood oxygen saturation level monitoring. Samsung touts that the new sensor is more accurate than before. You can find other vital tools like ECG, temperature sensing, and blood pressure level measurement. With the latest Wear OS 5 update, the Galaxy Watch 7 gains new features like sleep apnea and energy score.

Are you on the hunt for a new Android smartwatch? What do you think of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7? Share with us your plans.