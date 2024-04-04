Hot topics

Galaxy Watch 7 Pro Outstrips Rivals With Massive Battery

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
NextPit samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Test
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Samsung is expected to offer the Galaxy Watch 7 series in three variants. While the trio will remain unnamed, one of the entries could see the return of the Pro model. It has been rumored the Pro model could feature a massive battery cell that will dwarf even the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (review), which is Samsung's Galaxy smartwatch with the largest battery capacity to date.

Pro Galaxy Watch model with a massive battery

It seems the Galaxy Watch 7, the successor to the Galaxy Watch 6 (review), is touted to feature the internal numbers SM-L30, SM-L31, and SM-L70. The first two are believed to be associated with the standard and classic models while the last is speculated to be the Pro.

In line with that, more details are surfacing with the latest hailing from an official certification body in South Korea (via GalaxyClub), revealing a battery cell labeled EB-BL705ABY. The most obvious connection would be this as the Galaxy Watch 7 Pro's battery sporting the SM-L70 model number.

TicWatch Pro 5
Mobvoi's TicWatch 5 Pro has one of the largest battery capacities in Wear OS smartwatches. / © nextpit

As detailed in the filing, the battery has a rated capacity of 578 mAh, which is a mite larger than what we've seen in the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro that sports a 573 mAh rating. Even so, the advertised typical capacity might be listed in the specifications as 600 mAh when compared against the latter's smartwatch at 590 mAh.

Battery comparison of the Galaxy Watch 7 Pro

Further comparison places the alleged Galaxy Watch 7 Pro's battery as lasting longer than the likes of the recently launched OnePlus Watch 2 (review) with a 500 mAh battery and the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro with its 495 mAh battery. However, the battery capacity is still lower when compared to the Mobvoi's TicWatch 5 Pro (review) equipped with a 629 mAh battery.

Subsequently, the gain in battery capacity suggests the Galaxy Watch 7 Pro should deliver a significantly longer battery life than the Galaxy Watch 6 and possibly the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro as well. Of course, real-life performance would still depend on the smartwatch's processor and software optimization.

Although battery details for the standard Galaxy Watch 7 are still unknown, it appears the entire lineup will benefit from a more efficient and faster Exynos chipset. Furthermore, the new hybrid Wear OS 4 platform that first debuted on the OnePlus Watch 2 will likely help stretch the smartwatch's battery life. 

Samsung has not announced anything about the launch of the Galaxy Watch 7, but the company is rumored to host its Unpacked event in early July. The new smartwatch catalog should be unveiled then alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldable smartphones.

Do you prefer a bulkier smartwatch with an extra large battery or would you rather have a lightweight wearable with modest battery life? Share your thoughts with us.

Via: GalaxyClub

Top Smartwatches of 2024:

  Best overall iOS Best for outdoors iPhone Best budget-friendly iOS Best overall Android Best Android alternative Ultimate fitness tracking Best for runners Best battery life Best compact size Best for sleep tracking
Product
Apple Watch Series 9
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch SE (2022)
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Garmin Fenix 7 Pro
Garmin Forerunner 965
Withings ScanWatch 2
Google Pixel Watch 2
Fitbit Sense 2
Image Apple Watch Series 9 Product Image Apple Watch Ultra 2 Product Image Apple Watch SE (2022) Product Image Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 Product Image Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Product Image Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Product Image Garmin Forerunner 965 Product Image Withings ScanWatch 2 Product Image Google Pixel Watch 2 Product Image Fitbit Sense 2 Product Image
Review
Not yet tested
Review: Apple Watch Ultra 2
Review: Apple Watch SE (2022)
Review: Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5
Review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Review: Garmin Fenix 7 Pro
Review: Garmin Forerunner 965
Review: Withings ScanWatch 2
Review: Google Pixel Watch 2
Review: Fitbit Sense 2
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing