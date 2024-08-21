Now that the improved and new Galaxy Watch 7 has arrived, we're starting to see huge and permanent discounts on the Galaxy Watch 6. If you're keen on savings than on getting new features, a new sale has dropped last year's Galaxy Watch in 44 mm case to a new record price of $214 from the original launch price of $329.

This saves you $115 (35 percent) compared to getting the new Galaxy Watch model in the same variant and connectivity features. And remember, what's covered by this deal is the silver colorway, but the black is also discounted although for $225.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Why choose the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (review) came on the scene in the third quarter of 2023, bringing further enhancements to the previous model that proved to be very popular.

We liked the Galaxy Watch 6 for the large and beautiful display with colors that pop out. Plus, its overall round design is less obtrusive and doesn't dent your wrist when worn for an extended period. And you should know this hasn't changed or improved on the pricier new Galaxy Watch model. Hence, you're particularly getting the same premium screen real estate from both generations.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 features a slightly larger AMOLED display with the extra heft. / © nextpit

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 also gets both a 50 ATM swim-proof rating and IP68 dust and water resistance certification, while the watch itself has sapphire glass protection on top and military-graded aluminum chassis. Even so, the number of buttons and how they function are still similar to the Watch 7.

The last year's Galaxy Watch 6 is as capable as the new model in terms of health and fitness tracking. There are continuous heart rate and blood oxygen saturation monitoring in addition to stress and sleep tracking. With Samsung Health, you can also benefit from exclusive tools like on-demand ECG and blood pressure measurement. Moreover, the Watch 6 will also soon support sleep apnea detection, detecting serious illness by just studying users' sleep.

Although the newer Galaxy Watch runs on a faster processor, the difference might not be a leap to the Galaxy Watch 6 which remains zippy on many occasions. Battery life is even on par on both models, so that's another reason not to upgrade.

Are you looking to upgrade to a new smartwatch? What do you think of the Galaxy Watch 6? Let us know in the comments.