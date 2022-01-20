Did Samsung just leak the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet itself?

A mysterious Samsung tablet with a notch has appeared on a support page for Bixby. According to previous rumors, the unannounced model shown is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Samsung may have taken the photo offline, but we made a copy of the image to share with you.

TL;DR

Samsung support page shows a tablet that could be the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

The notch on the screen is a clear hint.

There are already some leaks about the new tablet series from South Korea.

After Samsung only launched the Galaxy Tab S7 FE in 2021, the Galaxy Tab S8 is supposed to be introduced this year. If Samsung presents the new tablet series together with the Galaxy S22 lineup, we might see the Tab S8 as early as February 8. However, an image has already been shown on an official Samsung page, which features a front-facing camera in a notch. And all rumors suggest it is our first look at the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

The Bixby help page featured an image that had a Samsung smartphone in the foreground and an unknown tablet with a notch appeared in the background. This unusual design is the reason why many concluded the design is from the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Several rumors already say that the most powerful model has a notch in the display, which houses two 12-megapixel cameras. Samsung's decision to quickly take the image offline is also a hint of an accidental upload.

That notched tablet in the background might be the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra's first showing / © Samsung

What do we know about the Galaxy Tab S8 (Ultra) so far?

So far, there is no official information from Samsung. However, our colleagues from the German website WinFuture leaked many technical details about the upcoming tablet series a few days ago. The tablet is expected in three different versions - just like the smartphones, the Ultra model is the lineup flagship. The other two versions, the S8, and the S8+ are expected to come with slightly fewer features.

According to the leaks, the largest model will feature a 14.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The processor is likely to be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC that works with 8 GB RAM or 16 GB RAM. The internal storage is supposed to top at 512 gigabytes, but you can probably expand the storage with a microSD if that is not enough. Besides the aforementioned 12-megapixel front-facing camera, a 13-megapixel camera is expected on the back.

What do you think of the leaked picture? Do you think that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra could really look like this? We are looking forward to your comments!