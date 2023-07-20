Grab the Galaxy Tab S8 now at nearly record low price with a 20% discount!

While the Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 has remained the flagship tablet of the company for over a year, it still packs better hardware and software package compared to most Android slabs in the market right now. Hence, if you want to take advantage of a big saving, Amazon has it for 20 percent off, netting you $138 right off the bat.

The variant that is offered with this discount is the Wi-Fi in graphite colorway. It has an on-board storage of 128 GB and includes an S Pen which usually costs $699, but the deal has slashed it down to $562.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 gets a huge 20 percent off on Amazon and it does come with a bundled S Pen.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is still a flagship Android tablet to beat

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 was launched last year, yet it still carries many punches. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that remains snappy and reliable for gaming and multitasking. This is paired with a large 8,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging. The tablet itself can last multiple of days on a single charge if with combined usage.

At the front of the slate is a large and bright 11-inch LCD screen at 120 Hz refresh, which is protected by a Gorilla Glass 5. What's great is you don't have to shed extra bucks if you want to pair it with a stylus as Samsung's S Pen comes free with it. And similar to the Galaxy Tab S8+ (review), there are also four loudspeakers around the standard tab that make great sound.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (Plus) houses an S Pen at the back for stowing and charging. / © NextPit

The back houses a dual camera, including a 13 MP wide that records 4K video, while the 6 MP secondary takes ultrawide pictures. Even the front-facing 12 MP snapper has an ultrawide optics, which is useful when you're on a video conference call. Surprisingly, this shoots high-res videos in 4K resolution as well.

Do you think the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a worthy purchase at this current rate? Tell us your opinion and if you like to see more tablet deals like this.