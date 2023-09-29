Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9+ Leaked with Beefier Specs for a Cheap Tablet

Apart from the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 FE , Samsung could also be preparing to launch even cheaper Android tablets in the form of the Galaxy Tab A9 and Tab A9+, which are also successors to the 2021 Galaxy Tab A8. In line with it, the specs of the Galaxy Tab A9 duo have apparently leaked, revealing quite a decent hardware setup.

The standard Galaxy Tab A9 was actually first spotted on the Google Play Console last week. However, only today the details for the Plus version have been recovered, and from what it appears, it will be sharing most of the specs with its smaller counterpart.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and Tab A9+ specs

As regards the Galaxy Tab A9+, it is equipped with a Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 4/8 GB RAM while on-board storage may start at 64 GB and backed by a microSD card slot. The battery is measured at 7,040 mAh and supports 15 watts charging, which is larger than the 5,000 mAh juice of the non-plus Galaxy Tab A9.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ render / © MyFixGuide

Compared to the Galaxy Tab A8's dated mobile processor, the Snapdragon 695 on the Galaxy Tab A9 is substantially more efficient and powerful. However, it remains unclear how the new silicon is going to fare in real-life usage or how the battery life is expected to be better.

When it comes to the display, the Galaxy Tab A9+ gets an unknown display size, but its panel is confirmed with a 1200 × 1920 pixels resolution. On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab A9 has an 8.7-inch display. Both tablets boot on One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 OS. Furthermore, they also sport a single rear camera and a landscape selfie snapper.

It is tipped the two tablets will be announced on October 5. It was added that Samsung is launching two models for each size. Mainly, the Galaxy A9 is offered in Wi-Fi and 4G LTE variants while the Galaxy Tab A9+ is getting Wi-Fi and 5G options. There are no words yet on how much each slab will cost.

Are you planning to get any of the upcoming Samsung tablets this year? Which model do you think has the best value for your money? Feel free to hit us with your answers in the comments.