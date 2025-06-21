Samsung: The Galaxy S25 Series Is About To Become More Affordable

Around six months after the market launch of the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung is preparing the launch of another model. The Galaxy S25 FE ("Fan Edition"), the more affordable version of the current flagship series, is in the starting blocks - the first render images and technical details have already been leaked.

Design Without Surprises

The Galaxy S25 FE is based heavily on the Galaxy S25 Plus. It is said to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a brightness of up to 2,600 nits. It is not yet clear whether the higher resolution of the Plus model will also be adopted. In any case, the display edges should be slimmer, which will make for a more compact casing.

In terms of the casing design, Samsung is staying true to the existing line. The FE model features a flat back and angular frame similar to those of the other models in the S25 series.

The new Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. © SammyGuru X OnLeaks The new Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. © SammyGuru X OnLeaks The new Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. © SammyGuru X OnLeaks

Exynos 2400 Instead of the Latest Top Chip

The choice of processor is unlikely to cause much enthusiasm: According to the latest information, Samsung has opted for the Exynos 2400 - the same SoC that was already used in the Galaxy S24 FE. The reason for this could be that the Snapdragon 8 Elite used in the regular S25 is too expensive to buy, and the Exynos 2500 developed in-house has not yet been released. This is currently expected to occur in July, when the chip is set to debut in the new folding smartphones. It is therefore possible that not enough units of the new processor will be available before the release of the S25 FE.

Compared to the Snapdragon 8 Elite in the regular S25 models, the older processor represents a performance gap of approximately 30 percent. However, this difference should be hardly noticeable in everyday applications, as the Exynos 2400 also boasts high performance, scoring around 1.6 million points in AnTuTu. However, limitations are to be expected in terms of battery life, as the new processors are more energy-efficient, and Exynos chips generally consume more battery than their Snapdragon counterparts.

Hardly any upgrades for the cameras

No major innovations are to be expected for the cameras either. According to previous information, the triple rear camera configuration remains the same as its predecessor: a 50-megapixel main camera, a 3x telephoto lens with 8 MP, and an ultra-wide-angle camera with 12 MP. The front camera, on the other hand, has been upgraded: the same 12-megapixel sensor as in the S25 (Plus) is to be installed here.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Market launch & price

The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be released in August or September and will already be equipped with Android 16 and One UI 8. Samsung is expected to introduce the new operating system version with the foldable Galaxy models in July. There is currently no official euro price, but it is likely to be in the region of 650 euros, similar to last year's model. In the USA, the price is likely to increase by $50.