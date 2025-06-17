2025 is shaping up to be a jam-packed year for OnePlus, which has already launched a handful of devices. Now, the company has announced its summer launch event, which will see a slew of new devices added to its lineup. This includes a more compact smartwatch and tablet, as well as new earbuds and its first Snapdragon 8-series powered Nord phone.

In a press release, the Chinese brand scheduled a global announcement for July 8th, which can be tuned in to online. OnePlus also confirmed what to expect, including a smaller OnePlus Watch 3 (review), OnePlus Buds 4, OnePlus Pad Lite, OnePlus Nord 5, and OnePlus Nord CE 5.

However, not all devices will be heading to all markets. Most of Europe, the UK, and select countries in Asia are expected to receive all the new OnePlus devices that will be announced. For the USA, the company has confirmed on its website that the Watch 3 43mm and Buds 4 will be launching in the States. Alongside these devices, OnePlus also shared snippets of key details.

OnePlus Watch 3 for Smaller Wrists

The OnePlus Watch 3 (47 mm) was first launched earlier this year as a pretty solid upgrade from its predecessor. However, one of its major downsides is its bulkiness, with a 47mm case size and a weight of 81 grams. This is a notable issue for users with small wrists. The upcoming 43mm version is expected to offer a "smaller, thinner, and lighter" package, according to the company.

The OnePlus Watch 3 in a smaller 43 mm case drops the flat panel and lip protection on the side. / © OnePlus

It still retains most of the aesthetics of the larger Watch 3 variant, although it features a curved panel and eliminates the elevated lip between the buttons. It's unclear whether this version will also address some criticisms regarding certain health tracking implementations, such as comprehensive menstrual cycle tracking, which my colleague Camila has highlighted in her review of the Watch 3 (47mm).

OnePlus has not revealed the price of the Watch 3 43mm. However, you can receive a $30/€50/£50 discount if you subscribe before the official launch. For reference, the 47mm model costs $349.

OnePlus Buds 4 Get 'Pro' Features

The OnePlus Buds 4 were already launched in China last month, replacing the standard OnePlus Buds 3. These new wireless ANC earbuds are touted to have enhanced noise cancellation, blocking out up to 55 dB of noise. They also feature larger audio drivers, comprising an 11 mm woofer and a 6 mm tweeter, which should provide comparable sound quality to the premium Buds Pro 3 (review) and support 47 ms of ultra-low latency in gaming mode.

The OnePlus Buds 4 will be hitting US shelves along with the smaller Watch 3. As for pricing, the Buds 3 currently retail for $99, so it's no surprise if we see the Buds 4 costing around a Benjamin as well.

OnePlus Pad Lite is a Smaller, Cheaper Pad

OnePlus will also unveil the OnePlus Pad Lite, which is a smaller and less powerful version of the Pad 3. Based on leaked specifications, it has an 11-inch 90 Hz IPS LCD display and is powered by MediaTek's Helio G100 chipset, coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It will be available in an Aero Blue color and can be paired with a folio case and keyboard.

OnePlus will launch the Watch 3 43 mm, Buds 4, Pad Lite, Nord 5, and Nord CE 5 on July 8. / © OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 5 Gets a Gaming-Centric Chipset

The Nord series is a popular alternative to the standard OnePlus models. Particularly, this launch will be headlined by the new OnePlus Nord 5, which is confirmed to run on a gaming-centric Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, a significant step up from the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 used in the Nord CE4 (which succeeded the Nord 3). This mid-range device will also sport a 144 Hz display and a bigger 7,300mm² cooling chamber to keep the temperature down even during extended gaming sessions.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 is the lower-end of the two new Nord models, positioned between budget and mid-range devices. It does share the updated design of the Nord 5.

