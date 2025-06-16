If you thought Donald Trump launching his own social network and line of sneakers would be the ultimate surprise, think again. The Trump Organization, overseen by the President's sons, has officially launched Trump Mobile in the United States, along with plans for a $499 "T1 Phone" launching later this year, reportedly manufactured in the country.

Hints of a new Trump-branded carrier were spotted in trademark filings for "Trump" and "T1" just hours before the official announcement.

How Much Do Trump Mobile's Plans Cost?

Trump Mobile is a wireless service that operates on major networks in the USA. Its flagship offering, "The 47 Plan," costs $47.45 per month and is touted as affordable by Eric Trump, who is currently the Vice President of The Trump Organization. Both the name and pricing are references to Trump's terms as President of the United States.

The plan includes unlimited text, voice calls, and 5G data coverage, utilizing T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon networks. It also offers device protection, roadside assistance, and free long-distance calling for military members.

Trump Mobile's smartphone has a gold case and is set to launch in September for $499. / © T1 Mobile LLC

Furthermore, the venture states that its customer service is based in the US, is not automated, and utilizes real people, not AI, addressing a concern some users have recently raised.

Will the Trump Smartphone Run on Android OS?

In addition to the cellular service, the company plans to launch a $499 smartphone, dubbed the "T1 Phone," under the network in September. The company is labeling the device as "made in the USA" and displaying it on the website encased in gold, featuring an etched "T1" logo and an American flag.

While the company claims it's "engineered for performance," it remains unclear what operating system the smartphone will run on or what its full specifications are, although the render shows a triple camera on the back and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is likely to be running on a skinned Android OS, allowing for customizations such as a gold theme that aligns with Trump's style.

According to its website and press releases, the new Trump Mobile service and products are designed, developed, and operated by T1 Mobile LLC, rather than the Trump Organization itself. This entity licenses Trump's name and trademarks while capitalizing on themes associated with his administration, including marketing slogans such as "Make America Great Again."

Both Trump Mobile and the T1 Phone are the latest products to leverage the Trump brand, following the President's launch of customized lines of sneakers, watches, Bibles, and even NFT collections.

How would you feel about subscribing to a Trump mobile plan or owning a Trump-branded smartphone? Do you see it as a novelty or a genuinely affordable option? Let us know your answers in the comments.