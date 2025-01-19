Hot topics

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9+ is Down to $149 After a Huge 32% Discount

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus deal edit
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

The Galaxy Tab A9+ is Samsung's more capable budget Android tablet, but at its regular price of $249, it ventures into mid-range territory. Thankfully, a current sale has made it far more affordable. Amazon now offers the base Wi-Fi model with 64 GB of storage for just $149—a $70 discount (32 percent off).

This deal is available for both the Graphite Black and Silver variants of the Galaxy Tab A9+. If you’re looking for more storage, the 128 GB model, which also includes 8 GB of RAM, is similarly discounted by $71, bringing its price down to $198 from the usual $269.

Why we love the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9+ may have launched over a year ago, but it remains a popular choice for users seeking a portable, capable, and affordable tablet. Its large 11-inch display boasts a sharp 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for multitasking, managing documents, or browsing multiple tabs effortlessly.

The Galaxy tablet is equipped with quad loudspeakers that deliver loud and crisp audio, perfect for watching videos without needing external speakers. The 8 MP rear camera captures decent stills and shoots 1080p videos, while the 5 MP front-facing camera is reliable for video calls and conferences.

Powering the Galaxy Tab A9+ is the Snapdragon 695 SoC with an octa-core processor. The setup ensures smooth performance, even when running two apps side by side in split-screen mode. Battery life is another highlight—lasting a full day of intensive use and stretching to a couple of days with moderate usage. Plus, you get a somewhat fast 15-watt charging speed for its size, although using a rated adapter.

What do you think of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ at its new, lower price? Let us know your thoughts!

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing