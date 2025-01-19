The Galaxy Tab A9+ is Samsung's more capable budget Android tablet, but at its regular price of $249, it ventures into mid-range territory. Thankfully, a current sale has made it far more affordable. Amazon now offers the base Wi-Fi model with 64 GB of storage for just $149—a $70 discount (32 percent off).

This deal is available for both the Graphite Black and Silver variants of the Galaxy Tab A9+. If you’re looking for more storage, the 128 GB model, which also includes 8 GB of RAM, is similarly discounted by $71, bringing its price down to $198 from the usual $269.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Take up to 32 percent off on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ at Amazon. It is available in graphite/black and silver colorways.

Why we love the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9+ may have launched over a year ago, but it remains a popular choice for users seeking a portable, capable, and affordable tablet. Its large 11-inch display boasts a sharp 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for multitasking, managing documents, or browsing multiple tabs effortlessly.

The Galaxy tablet is equipped with quad loudspeakers that deliver loud and crisp audio, perfect for watching videos without needing external speakers. The 8 MP rear camera captures decent stills and shoots 1080p videos, while the 5 MP front-facing camera is reliable for video calls and conferences.

Powering the Galaxy Tab A9+ is the Snapdragon 695 SoC with an octa-core processor. The setup ensures smooth performance, even when running two apps side by side in split-screen mode. Battery life is another highlight—lasting a full day of intensive use and stretching to a couple of days with moderate usage. Plus, you get a somewhat fast 15-watt charging speed for its size, although using a rated adapter.

