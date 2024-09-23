Samsung’s Fan Edition models have always been cheaper options compared to the company’s Galaxy flagship phones , in exchange for some cut-down features. This was true for last year’s Galaxy S23 FE, which cost significantly less than the standard model. However, a new report alleges that the Galaxy S24 FE could arrive with a price increase, further narrowing the gap to the Galaxy S24.

Alleged Samsung Galaxy S24 FE's price tag

According to reliable and frequent leaker OnLeaks, the Galaxy S24 FE will cost $50 more than the Galaxy S23 FE (review) in the US, meaning it should retail starting at $649 for the base configuration. Meanwhile, the 256GB storage variant is said to be priced at $709, up from $659.

A relative increase is also expected in most other regions, including Europe, which could see a bigger hike, with outlet WinFuture reporting it to cost €799, or €100 more.

With this price change, the Galaxy S24 FE steps closer to the flagship category. More importantly, this makes the price difference to the standard Galaxy S24 (review) smaller, reducing it to $150 from $200. So, what can we make of this?

How the Galaxy S24 FE could be different from the standard model

The hike will be a dilemma for users intending to upgrade to the Galaxy S24 FE or Galaxy S24 for a few reasons. Rumor has it that the unannounced Fan Edition handset will be fitted with a slower Exynos 2400e chip in some regions, compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, so Galaxy S24 FE users here will get the shorter end of the stick.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE has a wider and brighter AMOLED display / © Android Headlines

Additionally, while it is said to feature a larger AMOLED display at 6.7 inches, it would not take advantage of the better LTPO panel for a more dynamic refresh rate and tougher Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection found in the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+.

This year, we could also see Samsung continuing to differentiate the Fan Edition model from the standard by utilizing less capable camera hardware. The Galaxy S24 FE could rely on older sensors in the ultrawide and telephoto lenses at the back and the front-facing camera, though it should be equipped with a comparable 50 MP primary rear shooter.

What are your thoughts on this possible Galaxy S24 FE pricing? Do you think the upgrades will be worth the price increase? We're eager to hear your opinion in the comment section.