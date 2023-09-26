Is Google in Trouble? Galaxy S23 FE May Be Cheaper than the Pixel 8

It seems that Google's Pixel 8 series are not the only smartphones that will debut next week as a fresh rumor points to Samsung's budget flagship Galaxy S23 FE launching the same day the Pixel flagships are official. The Galaxy S23 FE may also have one key advantage over the Pixel 8: a cheaper price tag.

Samsung's Galaxy FE or “Fan Edition” range has always been the cheaper option to the flagship catalog of the company, albeit by having toned down hardware. While this is already expected for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, we just don't know the official price of the device, particularly in the US.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price

According to sources cited by MySmartPrice, the Galaxy S23 FE will retail for $599 in the US. This will make the device a Benjamin cheaper than the previous FE smartphone, which was the Galaxy S21 FE, costing $699 a pop. The stated US pricing will also be in line with the Indian listing we saw earlier this month.

Interestingly, the listed price of the Galaxy S23 FE is also an indication the budget Galaxy flagship is going to undercut the Google Pixel 8 by $100 based on the leaked marketing material for the Pixel line that was shared yesterday. As a reference, the Pixel 8 is said to be more expensive at $699 a pop while the Pixel 8 Pro remains unchanged at $899.

Samsung's 2023 FE devices line up: Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and Galaxy Buds FE. / © Samsung Argentina

This price point would position the upcoming Galaxy S23 FE between Samsung's mid-range and the standard flagship ranges, widening the company's options. As in most cases, the $599 price for the Galaxy S23 FE is more affordable than the Galaxy S23 (review) which retails for $799 and is about $150 more than the Galaxy A54 (review).

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE release date and specifications

The news outlet also added that Samsung will announce the Galaxy S23 FE on October 4, which is the same day the Made by Google event takes place. At the event, Google will launch the Pixel 8 duo alongside the Pixel Watch 2 smartwatch.

When it comes to the known specifications, the Galaxy S23 FE is touted to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and up to 1,450 nits of brightness. A 50 MP shooter helms the rear camera module coupled with a 12 MP ultra-wide and 8 MP telephoto lenses. It is believed the US version will enlist a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC while most regions will see the handset powered by an Exynos 2200 chipset.

With these features and price, do you think the Galaxy S23 FE is a better purchase than the Pixel 8? We're interested to hear your opinion.