Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Review: Heartaches by the number

With the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G there seems to be a change, a shift in pace that can cause heartaches to Samsung fans who want to move on. In this in-depth review of the Samsung Galaxy S22, we are going to take a look at the introductory flagship that made me toss and turn.

Samsung Galaxy S22 in a nutshell To be brief, with the Samsung Galaxy S22 we do not see many changes, and those that we do see are undeniably mediocre. Samsung seems to be pressing the breaks across the board, keeping the most meaningful upgrades for the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S22. / © NextPit Now, for the price of $799 the S22 is a great smartphone, and will be for years to come. But I feel underwhelmed: A pause in innovation should be accompanied by refinement and in the Samsung Galaxy S22, the problems persist. If you liked the Samsung Galaxy S21, you will like this one too, but if you had any concerns with the previous device, you should wait for another year or look elsewhere. The Samsung Galaxy S22 was presented in February 2022 alongside the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The device comes with two different versions, one featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that was released in the US and other regions, and the other featuring the Exynos 2200 that we tested here, which is available in the EU. The prices are similar to the Samsung Galaxy S21 and begin from $799 for the Samsung Galaxy S22 with 128GB and $849 for the larger 128GB.

Edges of the frame are uncomfortable to hold

Too much wobbling when on a flat surface The compact size and the perfect balancing are the strongest design features of the S22. / © NextPit The shape of the display is closer to the more squared approach that we see by Apple the past few years, which in combination with the relatively compact size (at 6.1 inches) makes the display of the S22 a beauty to look at. Aside from the punch hole, there is visually nothing to distract your eye and the smaller length also means that your eyes have to move less. But this is where the heartaches begin. Samsung has invested so much in minimalism that forgot that smartphones are, in principle, functional devices that we use every day in many different environments. The most basic function of a phone is to be grasped by human hands and I found the Samsung Galaxy S22 weirdly uncomfortable to hold. Even though the balancing is perfect and you will not feel tired holding it (the weight of just 167g also helps here), the edges of the frame are straight with a small gap that provides tactile feedback in your palm at the points of contact. To say it plainly; the device feels like touching the corner of a table. Aesthetically the S22 is a beauty to look at! / © NextPit Another point where Samsung seems to have chosen aesthetic minimalism over functionality is stability. When the S22 is left on its back, functionality disappears. Trying to type is guaranteed to create considerable wobble and noise and even unlocking the device will cause it to move. Samsungs boasts of a minimalist design and while they are technically right, this is the wrong kind of minimalism. Aesthetics should go alongside, or at least not hinder, function. Investing in a case is a must in my opinion, not for the protection of the Samsung Galaxy S22, but that of my sanity from the upsetting contact feedback and table noises.

Smaller size is not ideal for competitive gaming

Consumes a lot of battery The display of the S22 is very bright, with the only dark spot being the selfie camera. / © NextPit Whatever ends up in the display is simply beautiful to look at, enabled by the resolution of 1080 x 2340 (~425 ppi), the smooth refresh rate, and the HDR10+ capabilities. The obvious competitor, the iPhone 13, is fighting outside its league. The customization abilities through the settings, that allow you to fine-tune the colors to your liking also have no match right now. What I also really liked is the ability to lock the full brightness of the display which allowed me to get the best possible experience when playing games or watching both SDR and HDR content. The brightness is enough that even under direct sunlight, it is perfectly visible. So if you want striking visuals and great content reproduction the Samsung Galaxy S22 is a solid choice, but if you want something better, the S22+ is worthy of consideration.

Software: Coming back to stay Samsung has done an excellent job in the software side of things. One UI 4.0 is a well-balanced Android 12 skin that is easy to just set up and forget for casual users. If you want to learn everything you can do with it, I highly recommend that you read our One UI 4.0 Review. Here I mostly want to talk about the update policies and what you can expect from your Samsung Galaxy S22 in that sense. In terms of software updates, Samsung has promised four years for the Samsung Galaxy S22, which means that it will be receiving the latest Android versions up to around 2025. If the release cycle of Android does not change, the S22 will stop receiving updates with Android 16! At this point, software support will probably outlast the hardware which shows that Samsung is expecting you to keep your device for longer. This also demonstrates Samsungs confidence that the performance of the Samsung Galaxy S22 will be relevant at least four years down the line.

Samsung Galaxy S22 technical specifications Samsung Galaxy S22 Technical Specifications Product Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Image Colors White, Graphite, Phantom Black, Pink Gold, Sky Blue, Violet, Cream Dimensions & Weight 146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm at 167g Screen 6.1 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 120 Hz Memory 128/256 GB ROM and 8 GB RAM CPU & GPU Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Global) / Exynos 2200 (Europe, tested model) OS Android 12 with One UI 4.0 Camera Module - Wide-angle main lens: 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm, 1/1.56", 1.0 µm | Dual Pixel PDAF | OIS

- Ultra wide-angle lens: 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ FoV, 1/2.55", 1.4 µm | Super Steady Video

- Telephoto: 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm, 1.4 µm | PDAF | OIS | 3x optical zoom

- Selfie: 10 MP, f/2.2, 1/3.24", 1.22 µm | Auto-HDR Video - Back: 8K at 24 fps | 4K at 30/60 fps | 1080p at 30/60/120 fps | HDR10+|

- Selfie: 4K at 30/60 FPS | 1080 at 30 fps Battery 3700 mAh | Fast charging 25W | Fast wireless charging 15W | Reverse wireless charging at 4.5W | USB Power Delivery IP Certification IP68 Water/Dust resistant (up to 1.5m at 30 mins) Audio Dual stereo speakers tuned by AKG | No 3.5 mm jack