Before the Galaxy Z Fold 6 was introduced in July, there were rumors Samsung will launch a cheaper foldable model, but this didn't materialize. Even so, only a beefed up version of the foldable device , the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, was unveiled this week. Now, Samsung has confirmed the fate of this more budget-friendly foldable entry.

The details came from a statement by an unnamed Samsung executive to South Korean news outlet Sisa Journal which talked about the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. Basically, Samsung has no plans to release a cheaper or Fan Edition version of its current Galaxy foldable smartphones, likely referring to both the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip series.

Rather than thinking of it as a premium product, it’s a product released to expand your options and you can choose according to your taste. As of now, we have no plans to release a separate product with a lower price.

This does not mean we're not going to see a cheaper Galaxy foldable smartphone in the future. However, it is likely Samsung has postponed its plan to launch a foldable smartphone with muted hardware and features this year and schedule it for next year or in 2026 instead.

Samsung's first Galaxy Z Fold FE is still in the pipeline?

Earlier reports hinted that Samsung was developing a Galaxy Z Fold FE that should arrive alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review). However, it seems the company wasn't confident to deliver the device due to several factors, such as how it wasn't thin enough as intended despite ditching digitizer support.

There was also speculation that Samsung hasn't made the rumored Galaxy Z Fold FE to be as cheap as they'd hoped, letting alternatives from Chinese competitors to undercut the foldable device.

Based on what we know, there's a chance Samsung will follow its current Galaxy FE strategy closely by rebadging an older model and giving it some slight hardware tweaks and upgrades.

What is your opinion on Samsung not launching a cheaper foldable smartphone anytime soon? We want to hear your thoughts on this.