The Samsung Unpacked event is over and the first offers for the new devices are available in numerous online stores. In this article, nextpit tells you where you can get the new foldables, smartwatches and the Galaxy Ring and also what costs you can expect. Of course, you will also find out whether there are any exciting deals already available.

With the new Samsung devices, the manufacturer has ushered in the second half of the year even earlier this year than in 2023. You can already pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. We have already taken a look at all the devices for you and revealed our first impressions of the new devices in our short tests.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6

One of the absolute highlights of the Unpacked event was the new Galaxy Z series around the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. With some improvements and a significantly longer update promise, the smartphones are definitely interesting. However, the prices of the supposedly best folding smartphones are also exciting. You can expect to pay at least $1,100 for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and at least $1,900 for the Fold 6. Below you will find the recommended retail prices for all storage variants:

Prices of the new Galaxy Z series Memory variant Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 12 + 256 GB $1.099,99 $1.899,99 12 + 512 GB $1.219,99 $2.019,99 12 + 1 TB - $2.259,99

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 without a contract

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a really good main display. / © nextpit

If you would like to pre-order one of the new Galaxy models, you can expect various pre-order bonuses. On the one hand, you can get more money for an old smartphone if you send it in as a trade-in device. You can also get double the storage and one year of Samsung Care+ for free.

You can get the devices from various partners such as Amazon or BestBuy, which will add their own bonuses, which can save you a lot of money. Also bear in mind that some color variants are only available in the Samsung store. The largest memory variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is also reserved for Samsung.

Amazon is offering a bonus gift card on top of the storage upgrade.

Pre-order the new foldables with a contract

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes in the usual design. / © Artem Sandler / nextpit

If you don't want to spend more than $1,000 on a new smartphone, a tariff deal is the right choice. The three major providers (AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile) offer you the new foldables with a tariff of your choice. However, since a detailed list of all offers would go beyond the scope of this article, you can use the following links to see for yourself which offer appeals to you the most.

Samsung Galaxy Ring - no pre-order promotion?

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is also high up on the "when will it finally be released" scale. Now the time has come and the company has officially presented the smart ring (buyer's guide). This is the first smart ring from a major company. Although the gadgets do not replace smartwatches in terms of functionality, they are still useful companions for health-conscious people. The integration into the Samsung Health ecosystem is what makes the Galaxy Ring so exciting.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring expands the Samsung Health ecosystem. / © nextpit

The smart ring therefore has a lot of potential. The manufacturer is also paying a lot for it. At $400 the MSRP is significantly higher than that of other manufacturers such as Oura. However, this price is entirely justified when we consider that Samsung is involved here with a huge ecosystem and the device doesn't require a subscription.

The Galaxy Ring doesn't get in the way when you wear it on your index finger / © nextpit

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is not produced in one size. As soon as you place your order, you will receive a "trial set", which you can use to test which size suits you for 14 days free of charge. Once you have decided, simply add the size to your order and you're ready to go. However, if you do not enter anything, the order will be canceled.

The Galaxy Ring will be delivered from July 24 and is available in gold, silver, and black.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra on offer

For many of you, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra should also be really exciting. The 7th version of the smartwatch (best list) includes a new BioActive sensor and is perfect for everyday use. The new Ultra, on the other hand, is designed primarily for extreme athletes thanks to its robust construction and countless sensors.

Here you can see the differences in the design of the new Samsung Galaxy Watches. / © nextpit

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is available in different price levels. You pay $300 for the Bluetooth version with a case diameter of 40 mm and $330 for 44 mm. The respective LTE versions will cost you $350 for the smaller model and $380 for the 44 mm smartwatch. There are also differences in the colors: the 40 mm version is available in cream and green, while the larger version comes in green and silver.

Multisport is one of the new features that Samsung has added to the Ultra version. / © nextpit

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is only available in the LTE version. Samsung charges $650 for this. You have the opportunity to benefit from various pre-order bonuses. With all models, you have the option to benefit from the Enhanced Trade-In and send in old devices, which reduces the costs somewhat on top of a $50 discount. The Galaxy Watch 7 also comes with a free Fabric band and the Galaxy Watch Ultra with a free Trail band.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro online

There was also something for audio fans at the huge Unpacked event: the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are here. The in-ear headphones (best list) come in the usual Samsung quality and differ from each other primarily in terms of performance. If you would like to find out more, you can read the short test of the Buds 3 (Pro) by Artem.

Samsung charges $210 for the Galaxy Buds 3 in. The Pro version costs $280. As a pre-order customer, you will get an instant discount, and also receive a Clip Case free of charge with both versions.

When will the new Samsung devices be released?

As already mentioned in some places, Samsung plans to start shipping from July 24. Depending on which device you choose, there may be supply bottlenecks. However, if the company sticks to the release date, you have two weeks to take advantage of the various pre-order bonuses.

What do you think of the offers? Is there anything exciting for you? Where will you be buying your new Samsung devices? Let us know in the comments!