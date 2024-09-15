Hot topics

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Falls to a New Low Price

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Side
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

While Samsung introduced the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and gave it the biggest upgrades seen in years, they cost more than their predecessors. However, the premium noise-canceling wireless earbuds are currently down to $219 from $249, putting them at a new record-low price.

The $30 reduction is available on both white and graphite colorways of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and comes with the US warranty, so you get added protection.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are now worth buying

Samsung released the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (review) earbuds in July, bringing a completely new design and form from the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The water-resistant earbuds have a stem design with an angular outline while the upper buds get a round shape with the overall build made from aluminum chassis. The stem also integrates accurate and easy-to-use haptic touch controls.

In addition, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro also offer much improved adaptive ANC capabilities, with a promise of more than twice the noise-blocking solution from the predecessors. These new mics result in clearer voice calls as well. Galaxy AI is also powering some call features like transcribing and translation.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
Samsung's new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have a stem design with LED lighting and semi-transparent charging case. / © nextpit

New with the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is a custom HQ Samsung Seamless Codec (SSC), which you can take advantage of pairing with a Galaxy smartphone. This is equivalent to a high-res audio quality, although you can also use the basic codecs like AAC and SBC.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have a more balanced audio profile and more precise sound quality than the second generation. The output is generalized to have a prominent bass and treble with flat mids, though you can adjust this through the equalizer in the intuitive app.

Another great reason to upgrade to the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is a more robust battery life that matches the high-end alternative in its class. They last 6 hours with ANC enabled and slightly more with the feature turned on.

What do you think of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro? Are now they more compelling for this price? Let us hear your thoughts.

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing