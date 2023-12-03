Samsung's Galaxy A55 Images Hint a Massive Mid-range Change in Years

Early next year will see Samsung launching the Galaxy S24 . But after the flagship trio, fans may also eagerly wait for the arrival of the mid-ranger Galaxy A55. Following the recent leaked specs, high-res renders of the device have also surfaced, suggesting of a welcome change in the design and build.

Samsung Galaxy A55 could debut with a metal frame

Courtesy of OnLeaks, which were shared through MySmartPrice, Samsung's Galaxy A55 does look to be sharing the iterative exterior looks with its flagship and budget counterparts. Primarily, the frame is flatter than the Galaxy A54 (review) and appears to be made of metal (as proposed by a tipster), our guess is some kind of aluminum alloy.

Interestingly, there is a bulging section on the right side where the buttons are housed, which is similar to the entry-level Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A35 that was leaked earlier. Another noticeable difference from the predecessor is the speaker grille having a horizontal slit, identical to what we saw on the prototype unit of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy A55's render shows a flatter metal frame / © OnLeaks/MySmartPrice

The rest are a pretty familiar affair, with the front having a centered punch hole and thick bezels. We just hope the latter will be slightly reduced on the actual and final model, though. Lastly, the back with unknown panel material has a triple floating lens camera.

And based on the rumors, the primary sensor is still headlined by a 50 MP snapper. It's unsure whether the ultrawide camera will be joined by a proper telephoto instead of a macro sensor this time around.

Samsung's Galaxy A55 gets a new speaker grill cut out and bulging section for the buttons. / © OnLeaks/MySmartPrice

As regards other specs and features of the Galaxy A55, benchmark listings indicate the mid-ranger is equipped with an in-house Exynos 1480 chipset. The silicon could bring a faster octa-core processor, but the major improvement might be the efficiency and better graphics performance through a flagship-grade Xclipse GPU.

In addition, the Galaxy A55 sports a 5000 mAh battery, which is unchanged cell capacity. The charging speed is also said to be kept at 25 watts. Whether the rating is decent or not, may depend on users. However, it should be noted that most Chinese mid-rangers on the same price point boast way faster charging capabilities.

There is no word how much the Galaxy A55 is going to cost. Presumably, we will see the Koreans listing the upcoming handset with the same attractive price as the Galaxy A54 given the modest hardware enhancements in tow. Availability-wise, Samsung might plan to launch the Galaxy A55 in February 2024 at the earliest timeline.

What are your thoughts on the design and features of the Samsung Galaxy A55? Do you prefer it over the current Galaxy A54? We look forward to your answers in the comments.