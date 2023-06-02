Take 23% Off: Buy the Samsung Galaxy A54 for the Cheapest Prices

If you're a type of user who prefers owning a mid-range phone in order to avoid overly spending on flagship phones, two variants of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G are listed on Amazon. Both the unlocked US and the global dual-SIM models of the phone are up to 23 percent off, ultimately saving you a handful of cash.

The unlocked Samsung Galaxy A54 (US version) usually retails for $449, but it drops to its second-best price of $399. It is available in the violet and black colorways. On the other hand, the dual SIM model of the handset that is compatible with T-Mobile, Mint, and Metro networks is also on sale for $347, which gets you a bigger saving. At the same time, it is listed in mint green and white finishes on top of violet and black.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy A54 The two unlocked models of the Samsung Galaxy A54 drop their low prices on Amazon. To device database

Why the Samsung Galaxy A54 is a worthy mid-range Android phone to buy

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy A54 is the company's top-end mid-range, and it is also one of the best phones you can buy in its class. Samsung gave it a notable design update by mirroring the minimalist look of the 2023 Galaxy S23 (review). In addition, it retains the sleek profile and IP67 certification of its predecessor. The latter helps it withstand water and dust.

While it has a slightly reduced screen real estate compared to the Galaxy A53 NextPit reviewed last year, the Galaxy A54 gets a brighter display with up to 120 Hz refresh rate. And on the back, there is now a more reliable 50 MP main camera along with the usual ultrawide and macro snappers. Another nice touch added to the phone is the faster Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

An eye-catcher even in the rain: The IP67-certified Galaxy A54 in its Awesome Green color. / © Samsung

When it comes to performance, the Exynos 1380 processor of the new mid-range device is evidently faster, giving more horses for demanding tasks and gaming sessions. More importantly, the efficient chip allows the Galaxy A54 to achieve robust battery life, which is an advantage it holds over the other mid-rangers and even more expensive premium phones.

What are your thoughts on the Samsung Galaxy A54? Would you like to see similar mid-range device deals? Share to us your answers in the comments.