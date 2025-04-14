Last week ended with good news for Samsung users. After months of waiting, we were finally able to announce the launch of the Android 15 and One UI 7 update. Users of the Galaxy S24 series and the two flip smartphones, Galaxy Fold 6 and Flip 6, received the long-awaited update. At least some users did. The first rumors were already circulating at the weekend, and now there is certainty. Just a few days after the launch of the update, Samsung pulled the ripcord and stopped distribution worldwide. What led to this decision?

A Critical Error Discovered

Like most smartphone manufacturers, Samsung distributes Android updates in waves. For example, first to one percent of users, then 10 percent, and then to everyone. This way, server overloads can be avoided if millions of users want to download several gigabytes at the same time. And even if the first users discover an error with the update, the manufacturer can react quickly and limit the damage. This is precisely what has happened at Samsung.

Discussions in forums already indicated an interruption to the update over the weekend. This Monday, the well-known leaker UniverseIce also confirmed that Samsung had suspended the update via X. He writes:

Sudden! After the Korean Galaxy S24 series firmware was pushed, a serious bug was found, which led to the suspension of the push plan in all other countries, including China. - UniverseIce via X

As a result, Samsung discovered a serious bug in the update and paused the distribution. A little later, he also claims to have learned the reason for the update stop:

The reason for the delay in the Galaxy S24 push is that users of the official version of One UI7 of the Korean S24 series found that "they could not be unlocked normally in some cases." Samsung urgently reviewed the firmware withdrawal in other countries. Have you ever encountered a bug where your Galaxy phone occasionally cannot be unlocked? - UniverseIce via X

A technical error is preventing users from unlocking their smartphones as usual in some situations. Users in Korea have noticed the problem. However, there have been no reports of this problem in other regions. So, there is no need to worry if you have already installed the update. Have you already been able to install the update to Android 15 and noticed any problems?

Wait even longer

There has been no public statement from Samsung about stopping the update. It is not yet clear when the rollout will continue. It usually takes a few days to weeks before a new version is ready for release. In any case, users must be prepared for delays. This is also likely to affect the schedule mentioned for other models.

To check whether the update is available for your device again, you can check in the settings under "Software update" and "Download and install".