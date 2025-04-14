Hot topics

Samsung Cancels Android 15 Update: What Happens Now?

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
samsung android15 stopp np
© Evgeny Opanasenko via Unsplash
Timo Brauer
Timo Brauer

Read in other languages:

Deutsch / Français

Last week ended with good news for Samsung users. After months of waiting, we were finally able to announce the launch of the Android 15 and One UI 7 update. Users of the Galaxy S24 series and the two flip smartphones, Galaxy Fold 6 and Flip 6, received the long-awaited update. At least some users did. The first rumors were already circulating at the weekend, and now there is certainty. Just a few days after the launch of the update, Samsung pulled the ripcord and stopped distribution worldwide. What led to this decision?

A Critical Error Discovered

Like most smartphone manufacturers, Samsung distributes Android updates in waves. For example, first to one percent of users, then 10 percent, and then to everyone. This way, server overloads can be avoided if millions of users want to download several gigabytes at the same time. And even if the first users discover an error with the update, the manufacturer can react quickly and limit the damage. This is precisely what has happened at Samsung.

Discussions in forums already indicated an interruption to the update over the weekend. This Monday, the well-known leaker UniverseIce also confirmed that Samsung had suspended the update via X. He writes:

Sudden! After the Korean Galaxy S24 series firmware was pushed, a serious bug was found, which led to the suspension of the push plan in all other countries, including China. - UniverseIce via X

As a result, Samsung discovered a serious bug in the update and paused the distribution. A little later, he also claims to have learned the reason for the update stop:

The reason for the delay in the Galaxy S24 push is that users of the official version of One UI7 of the Korean S24 series found that "they could not be unlocked normally in some cases." Samsung urgently reviewed the firmware withdrawal in other countries. Have you ever encountered a bug where your Galaxy phone occasionally cannot be unlocked? - UniverseIce via X

A technical error is preventing users from unlocking their smartphones as usual in some situations. Users in Korea have noticed the problem. However, there have been no reports of this problem in other regions. So, there is no need to worry if you have already installed the update. Have you already been able to install the update to Android 15 and noticed any problems?

Wait even longer

There has been no public statement from Samsung about stopping the update. It is not yet clear when the rollout will continue. It usually takes a few days to weeks before a new version is ready for release. In any case, users must be prepared for delays. This is also likely to affect the schedule mentioned for other models.

To check whether the update is available for your device again, you can check in the settings under "Software update" and "Download and install".

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
Go to comment (0)
Timo Brauer

Timo Brauer
Editor

Timo has always had a fascination with technology. Starting with his own blog at the age of 14, followed by spending some time as a freelancer, he joined the beebuzz media team in 2019. He is a smartphone expert and regularly tests the latest mobile phones and smart home gadgets. He can also be found at countless events and trade fairs. When he is not busy testing new gadgets, he travels around the world. His favorite place to be is anywhere in Europe, and he enjoys the adventure of getting there by train, no matter how long it takes.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing