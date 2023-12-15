Hot topics

Rogbid Smart Ring: Health Tracker Launches at Half Price

© Rogbid
The Rogbid Smart Ring, a new entrant in the finger-based fitness tracker market, is currently available with a 50 percent discount to mark its sales launch. Rogbid, a brand renowned for its extensive range of smartwatches, equips this ring with standard features that are also found in products from its competitors, including the anticipated Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Rogbid Smart Ring launches for just $100

The US-based Chinese smartwatch company may not be widely recognized in this region, yet it has been active in the wearable market since 2016. This expertise is now showcased with the debut of their first Rogbid Smart Ring.

This new offering is a fitness tracker that stands toe-to-toe with rivals like the Oura Horizon and Samsung Galaxy Ring. Recently, I ventured a daring forecast that the Smart Ring might eventually take the place of the conventional fitness band.

Rogbid presents different colors of their smart ring
Rogbid is another provider of smart rings that is entering the market with an aggressive pricing strategy. / © Rogbid | edit by nextpit

Rogbid is now launching the Smart Ring at an aggressive half-price offer. Instead of the recommended retail price of $199.99, it is available for just $99.99. The Rogbid Smart Ring is currently only available in various sizes (16.5 to 22.3 mm) on the website.

Crafted from microcrystalline nanoceramic and antibacterial stainless steel, the smart ring comes in black, white, silver, and gold. It offers 24/7 heart rate, sleep, SpO2, and body temperature tracking.

The ring is certified water-resistant up to 5ATM. According to the manufacturer, it features gesture control for managing music and videos, navigation, taking photos, and even making SOS emergency calls.

The battery life of the Rogbid Smart Ring is stated to last up to 7 days with normal use. In standby mode, it can reportedly last up to 30 days on a single charge. All collected data can be transferred and analyzed via an Android or iOS app through Bluetooth.

What do you think of the Rogbit Smart Ring? Should you just order one for the price? Please let us know your opinion in the comments below.

