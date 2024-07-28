The Roborock Qrevo S is a flat robotic vacuum cleaner with a suction power of 7,000 Pa. The robot vacuum cleaner has built-in "ScratchSafe" wheels which, according to the manufacturer, do not scratch floors. What's more, the Roborock app surprisingly offers functions that are otherwise reserved for devices in the $1000 range. In nextpit's detailed test, you can read whether there is a catch to Roborock's new robot vacuum after all the advance praise.

Design and processing With the Qrevo S, Roborock offers a super-flat robot vacuum with a LiDAR tower for navigation. The station has not changed compared to the previous Qrevo models. Instead, the robot vacuum cleaner has a supposedly inconspicuous advantage: wheels that do not scratch the floor. Pros: Robot and station have a high-quality finish.

Two colors available.

Flat, compact robot.

Built-in wheels that do not scratch floors. Cons: Long mapping. The Qrevo S is another "budget" model in the Roborock Qrevo series. Roborock offers the new vacuum and mopping robot in white and black. Roborock provided us with the black model for the test. With a total height of 9.65 cm, the Qrevo S is one of the flattest robovacs you will find on the market. By comparison, the Ecovacs Deebot X5 Omni, which does not have a LiDAR tower for navigation, is only slightly flatter at 9.5 cm. The dust container and buttons are located under the hinged hood. In contrast to the Roborock S8 series, models in the Qrevo series have two rotating mop pads. You can read more about the differences between the Roborock model series in our list of the best robotic vacuum cleaners from Roborock. There is also a side brush, which is located on the right-hand side. The Qrevo S does not have an extendable mop, which is installed in the Roborock Qrevo MaxV (review), or even a swiveling side brush, as in Roborock's best robot vacuum, the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra (review). For practical maintenance tips, we recommend you take a look at our tips and tricks on how to maintain your robovac. Roborock Qrevo S is one of the flattest vacuum robots on the market. © nextpit There is a dust container under the hinged hood. © nextpit The Roborock Qrevo S has a stylish design and is available in two colors. © nextpit But the Qrevo S is still special: this robot has so-called "ScratchSafe" wheels so that floors are not scratched. Roborock has remained true to the previous Qrevo design for the station—a ribbed surface with a dust container behind a cover at the front. There is also a fresh water tank and a container for collecting dirty water, both of which are housed in the 34 × 48.7 × 52.1 cm all-in-one docking station. Once the station is connected to the power supply, it's time to set it up in the Roborock app. One piece of information first: You need a Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connection for the app. To speed up the setup process, we recommend scanning the QR code under the hood of the Qrevo S. Just like the robot vacuum cleaner, the station is also compact. © nextpit There are two water tanks in the all-in-one docking station. One tank for fresh water and one for dirty water. © nextpit There is a dust bag in the station behind the removable cover. © nextpit You then send the robot vacuum to start mapping. Mapping a 66 m2 apartment takes us 13 minutes. We didn't notice anything negative during the mapping process - the Roborock vacuum robot recognized obstacles straight away and even displayed them with symbols on the scanned map.

App and functions The Roborock app is and remains one of the clearest and most detailed apps for robot hoovers. As the Qrevo S is not a flagship model, Roborock also saves on the range of functions for this model. Nevertheless, there is a wide range of setting options that the competition in this price range does not offer. Pros: Deep cleaning function for carpets.

Furniture is displayed with a symbol on the scanned map.

Mapping of several floors possible. Cons: "Wipe after vacuuming" function is missing. After mapping, you can refine the scanned floor plan. In the test, the Qrevo S did not correctly separate a room from the entrance hallway. Nevertheless, the mapping result is more than respectable compared to more expensive models. The number of setting options for the map is impressive. You can set the floor laying direction, add furniture and, as usual, set up no-go zones. What's more, the robot automatically recognizes carpets and inserts them into the maps. It is also exciting that users can add the floor direction, which is anything but a matter of course for a robot in this price range. As a reminder, the Roborock Qrevo S is an 800-euro robot. Previously, this function was offered by absolute flagship models such as the Dreame X40 Ultra (review) or Roborock's S8 MaxV Ultra. Users who want to store several floors will get their money's worth with the Qrevo S. The Roborock vacuum robot is able to store up to four floors. In the main menu, the Roborock app provides quick access to all suction levels, water flow rates and navigation. There are five suction levels, 30 water flow rates and two navigation types to determine how closely the robot should follow the paths. However, if you select the "Vacuum and mop" function, only four of the suction levels are available. The Qrevo S saves the fifth suction level for carpets. After mapping, you can edit the scanned map according to your preferences. © nextpit The app offers a wide range of setting options for cleaning. © nextpit In the further settings you can adjust the functions of the docking station. © nextpit However, it is a pity that the "mop after vacuuming" function is not available. However, this is not surprising, as the same thing was noticed in the test of the Roborock Q Revo MaxV. This means that you have to start the cleaning processes separately or create a routine. The routine has a particular advantage for iOS users: You can start the robovac with the corresponding option via an Apple Watch or from the iPhone widget. There is also access to the functions of the base station. This is where you start the washing and drying of the mops. Practical: the app shows how long drying takes. In the other settings, you can make detailed adjustments to the functions of the docking station. Here you can set how thoroughly the mopping equipment should be rinsed and how long it should be dried.

Suction and wiping performance Small does not mean weak. On the contrary: with the Qrevo S, Roborock offers a reliable vacuum robot with mopping function that impresses in almost all respects. The suction and mopping performance are fine considering the high purchase price of 799 euros. Apart from detecting cables, the Qrevo S navigated its way impressively through our test course. Pros: Cleans along the direction of the floor.

Good battery life.

Quiet device. Cons: Suction result on carpets. With a suction power of 7,000 Pa, the Qrevo S has the same suction power as the 200 more expensive Roborock Q Revo MaxV. But with the same catch. The Qrevo S only delivers maximum suction power if you only allow the robot hoover to vacuum. In this case, the fifth suction level is available to you. If you want the Qrevo S to vacuum and mop, only four suction levels are available, as already mentioned. The fifth level does not disappear; the Roborock vacuum cleaner saves it for carpets. This means that as soon as the Qrevo S moves onto carpets, it briefly becomes louder as the suction power is increased to the maximum. Test volume (g) Suction volume (g) Efficiency (%) Oat flakes (tiles) 10 g 9,4 g 94 % Sand (tiles) 10 g 9,2 g 92 % Sand (carpet) 10 g 8,2 g 82 % The suction result at the maximum level is impressive. We would particularly like to emphasize the suction power of the Qrevo S on smooth surfaces such as parquet and tiles. Basically, the robot hoover is only weak on carpets. What is exciting, however, is that you can make specific settings for each of your Flokatis. For example, you can set the Qrevo S to avoid the deep-pile carpet in the living room but vacuum the rug in the hallway. To achieve the best possible suction result, we recommend these tips and tricks on how to improve the suction power of the robot hoover and mop. What's more, pet hair is no problem for the Qrevo S. You will never have to deal with tangled hair in the main brush. Roborock uses a solid rubber brush here. The slats of the rubber brush transport the hair to both ends of the brush during the suction process. If the price of the best robot vacuum for pet hair, the Narwal Freo X Ultra (test), is too high for you, the Qrevo S is a cheaper alternative. In terms of mopping results, the robot does not need to hide behind more expensive competitors. The robot vacuum scrubs the floor sparkling clean with the two rotating mops. Roborock offers a total of 30 water flow rates for the Qrevo S. The principle works in a similar way to the Dreame X40 Ultra, which even has 32 levels up its sleeve. The navigation of the $800 Roborock Qrevo S is solid. © nextpit The Roborock Qrevo S has a side brush and two rotating mopping pads. © nextpit With the Qrevo S, Roborock offers a reliable household helper. © nextpit But of course: The highest water flow rate is really only intended for serious stains. In the test, the vacuum robot wiped away slightly dried stains at level 15 without any problems. Carpets are safe from the robot. The mop pads are raised by 10 mm before the appliance moves onto such surfaces. During the entire test period, cables were the biggest obstacle for the robot hoover. The Qrevo S recognizes obstacles and new objects in the way quickly and easily. The fact that this robot is also able to display furniture on the map, even if it is the same symbol, is the cherry on the cake. The Roborock Qrevo S cleans and cleans and cleans in the test without tiring. When the robot vacuums and mops, a full 83 percent is still on the speedometer. If you want to use the full suction power, the Qrevo S loses 24 percent after 30 minutes. If the appliance then continues to mop for half an hour, the robot still has a remaining battery level of 62 percent. No matter how we look at it, the battery life is excellent.

Technical data sheet Technical data Model Roborock Qrevo S Illustration Price (RRP) $799/799 € Suction power 7,000 Pa Height of the robot hoover 9.65 cm Special features "ScratchSafe" wheels Suction function Yes Mop cleaning and drying Yes Automatic cleaning agent supply No Dimensions of the base station 34 × 48.7 × 52.1 cm