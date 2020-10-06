Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL: Google pushes smartphones to retirement

Only presented at the end of 2017, the two Pixel smartphones are now on their way to retirement. After the latest update to Android 11, there will soon be no more patches for the devices.

After three years, Google's own smartphones have reached the end of support. This means that Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, which were presented in October 2017, will no longer receive official updates.

As Google has confirmed to Android Police, after the upgrade to Android 11 a few weeks ago, there will only be one more update left in December. The company has no plans for a November update.

The December patch is thus Google's conclusion of support for Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The update is intended to combine the critical security updates of both months in one collected download.

Google's update schedule for the Pixel smartphones. / © Google

The October update for the Android devices was released just a few hours ago and is already available for download on the supported devices.

Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL: End of the official support

While December will see the end of the official support, users can still use their Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL. However, as time goes on and security updates are missing, the use of the no longer supported smartphones will become less secure.

A possible remedy – at least for technically experienced users – is the use of an alternative ROM. LineageOS, for example, also supports these two Pixel smartphones.

Especially at times when the technical upgrades of current smartphones are becoming more and more incremental and users are using their devices longer and longer at the same time, it would be desirable for companies to provide their products with updates for longer periods of time.

Google currently promises support for its smartphones for three years. This means, for example, that the recently introduced Pixel 5 will also reach the end of support in October 2023 and will no longer receive official updates.