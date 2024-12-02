While smartphone charging technology has evolved dramatically over the years, battery capacity has lagged behind—until now. Recently, we're starting to see innovations that enable larger batteries in devices, with Chinese manufacturers leading the charge. One standout is Realme, which, according to a new report, is working on a next-generation flagship featuring an 8,000 mAh battery.

This year, companies like OnePlus have already pushed battery boundaries, surpassing the 6,000 mAh mark. For example, the OnePlus 13 boasts a 6,100 mAh battery—an impressive jump from the OnePlus 12’s 5,500 mAh (review). Now, Realme seems poised to take things even further.

Smartphones with 8,000 mAh Batteries Could Be a Reality

According to well-known Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station (via Notebookcheck), Realme is developing the Realme GT 8 Pro, which could feature a significantly larger battery than its predecessor, the GT 7 Pro.

Reportedly, three prototypes of the Realme GT 8 Pro are currently in testing. The first model includes a 7,000 mAh battery paired with 120-watt fast charging. The second prototype offers a 7,500 mAh battery with 100-watt charging, and the third boasts an 8,000 mAh battery but with 80-watt charging.

Possible Realme GT 8 Pro configurations:

Realme GT 8 Pro with 7, 000 mAh battery and a 120-watt charging

Realme GT 8 Pro with 7,500 mAh battery and a 100-watt charging

Realme GT 8 Pro with 8,000 mAh battery with an 80-watt charging

It seems Realme is weighing trade-offs between battery size and charging speed. Larger batteries may necessitate slower charging to accommodate internal design constraints, as higher wattage requires more complex and space-consuming components. However, it remains unclear which configuration will make it to production.

The Chinese variant of the OnePlus 13 debuted with a 6,100 mAh silicon-carbon battery. It's likely the global model of the device could also carry over this cell spec. / © OnePlus

In addition, Realme may still be addressing potential design challenges resulting from the significantly increased battery capacity in smartphones. Larger batteries inevitably require more space, which impacts the thickness and weight of devices. However, it's possible that Realme is already developing new and improved solutions that surpass its current technology.

Could OnePlus Flagships Benefit from New Battery Tech?

While details about the battery chemistry remain scarce, Realme is likely to rely on silicon-carbon (Si/C) or bionic silicon-carbon materials, which allow for higher capacities without adding excessive weight or bulk. OnePlus, which currently employs Glacier Battery technology, also uses silicon-carbon cores, making it plausible that both brands—along with Oppo—could adopt this new tech given their shared corporate parent.

If successful, these larger batteries could dramatically extend smartphone battery life, dwarfing competitors like Samsung, whose Galaxy flagships remain capped at 5,000 mAh. Even for Apple, its iPhones haven't caught up with Android competition in actual battery capacities and charging technologies.

As Realme and others experiment with bigger batteries, the debate intensifies: Is increasing battery size more valuable than improving charging speeds? Share your thoughts in the comments below! We'd like to hear your opinion.