Smartphones are great as a daily driver, but they have a limit in terms of screen estate they can give. If you're ready to upgrade to a tablet , OnePlus Pad is worth considering. Amazon now has the device listed at its best price of $399 from $479, which translates to $80 (17 percent) saving. It comes in a single variant with Wi-Fi-only connectivity and a green finish. This setup is configured with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB onboard storage. You can also opt for the bundle that includes the Magnetic Keyboard with a trackpad for $549 after the same $80 reduction is applied.

Affiliate offer OnePlus Pad

Why the OnePlus Pad is now worth it

While there are many branded tablets you can pick, the OnePlus Pad is one of those high-end alternatives that won't dent your pocket. Hence, it is recommendable at this reduced rate.

It's OnePlus' first tablet which was launched last year, and boy, the company didn't skimp on the features and specs. The Pad features a large 11.6-inch display in a unique 7:5 ratio that makes it versatile in handling split-screen mode or when you're browsing or gaming. The panel is sharp and bright, and it's legible to use even if you're sitting outside a café on a sunny day.

OnePlus Pad can be paired with the official Magnetic Keyboard and Stylo / © OnePlus

The OnePlus Pad is a sleek and light machine built in an aluminum chassis while measuring 6.5 mm on its side and tipping the scale at 552 grams. You can hold it with one hand without feeling the heft, plus the round corners don't dent your palm.

The OnePlus Pad also stands out in internal specs. While it is not as fast as the Galaxy Tab S9, it is fitted with Dimensity 9000 chipset that provides flagship performance at a cheap. The chip is power-efficient as well and helps deliver a robust running time from a full charge, lasting a few days in smart mode. More importantly, it's a breeze to charge, thanks to the 67 watts charging.

What do you think of the OnePlus Pad? Is it a solid purchase now that it has gone cheaper? Hit us up with your answers in the comments.