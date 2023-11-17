OnePlus Cameras Improve Significantly with the Latest Update

The OnePlus Open (review) , known for its exceptional foldable design, also boasts cameras that some consider the best in its class for foldable smartphones. A recent update has further enhanced these cameras' performance. Additionally, the update introduces eSIM activation for dual SIM functionality in select regions.

Users have started receiving notifications about the new firmware, version 13.2.0.116, which follows the initial minor update of 13.2.0.114. This update, confirmed by Android Authority, continues to be based on Android 13 OS, rather than the newer Android 14, and is relatively minor, with a download size of approximately 300 MB. The review unit we have at the office still runs the firmware 13.2.0.114 though:

This was a relatively minor update, with a download size of 145 MB. / © nextpit

OnePlus Open camera enhancements

From the changelog, it appears there are essential camera refinements on top of the usual performance optimization and bug fixes. The notable changes in the imaging department include the better color and tone accuracy of photos taken with the all three rear cameras in standard and pro modes.

OnePlus Open features a triple camera module with a 48 MP main sensor paired with a 48 MP ultrawide and a 64 MP periscope camera. / © nextpit

The firmware also highlights that overall photo quality and clarity from the periscope or telephoto sensor is improved as well. This would be a welcome change, given the extended zoom camera is one of the areas the OnePlus Open is lagging, according to our review.

OnePlus Open eSIM is now activated

Apart from the camera, the other major addition with the update is the activation of eSIM. With what we know, the OnePlus Open sold in all markets, including in the USA and India, has both physical dual nano SIM tray and eSIM support.

It is only this latest update that users can now opt to use eSIM together with a single SIM card if they want to use two active numbers or networks at the same time. However, if both dual SIM slots are used, the eSIM will be disabled. The same goes if you occupy the eSIM with one physical card.

Do you rock a OnePlus Open? If so, is the software update already available on your device? We'd like to know your experience after updating.