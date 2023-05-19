The OnePlus Fold and Oppo Find N3 are Probably the Same Foldable

OnePlus officially announced at a press conference at MWC 2023 in Barcelona that the company plans to present its first foldable, the OnePlus Fold , in the second half of the year. Now there is a media report claiming that the said OnePlus Gold would be identical to the Oppo Find N3, which is also expected.

OnePlus Fold and Oppo Find N3 with identical specs and design

Allegedly, here we see the Oppo Find N3 or OnePlus Fold. / © 91mobile

I'm writing it off the cuff: The Indian publication 91mobile provides an exclusive report that more or less states that the OnePlus Fold and the Oppo Find N3 will be one and the same smartphone. In principle, it would even be technically possible since OnePlus is a subsidiary of Oppo. Practically, it sounds a bit absurd to my ears. Why launch two foldables on the market that are neither visually nor technically different?

Because according to the price comparison website, which has often reported technical specs in the past that have not been confirmed like that, both foldable smartphones are supposed to have an 8-inch QHD+ OLED display. On the outside, it would be a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, which is supposed to have a refresh rate of 120 Hz like the foldable inner display.

The latest flagship processor from Qualcomm is supposed to be used—rather expected as well—which should be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 according to the current state of the art. In addition, it is supposed to have 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. I only see these values in a maximum configuration as well. In terms of camera technology, the report states a 32 MP front camera and a rear triple camera for the Oppo Find N3 as well as the OnePlus Fold.

Basically, the Oppo Find N3 will closely resemble the Oppo Find N2. / © NextPit

Camera data was already known

The speculation here is for a 50 MP optically stabilized main camera, which will be flanked by a 48 MP ultra-wide-angle and a 32 MP periscope camera. These values have actually already been announced by other sources. Finally, the source states that both foldables have a 4,800 mAh battery that can be recharged quickly with an included 80 W power adapter.

For my part, I am skeptical about this information. Although the site mentions the tipster Yogesh Brar as a source, who is not unknown in the scene, he also occasionally appears as an author on the homepage. Both companies are withdrawing from the European market due to a lost patent lawsuit against Nokia.

A restructuring or reduction of the portfolio would therefore make sense. But then please either the OnePlus Fold, which has already been hinted at by Pete Lau (OnePlus CEO), or the Oppo Find N3. At least the leaker "Max Jambor" claims that the OnePlus Fold will be released in August. We will see what turns out to be true in the end.

What is your thesis on this unbelievable "exclusive report"? Do you think that OnePlus and Oppo will actually launch one and the same smartphone on the decimated market? Write us your opinion in the comments - I for one am already curious!