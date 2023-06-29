OnePlus Fold is a True Flagship Foldable Based on Leaked Specs

Following the shared renders of the OnePlus Fold last week , the device's specs have apparently surfaced online as well. Based on the set of details, OnePlus's first foldable phone appears to boast premium hardware, including a high-resolution folding screen and a set of cameras.

OnePlus Fold inner and outer screen specs

The same source that revealed the looks of the OnePlus Fold has also published (via MySmartPrice) the key information about the device. Accordingly, the foldable has a primary AMOLED screen in 2K resolution and measures 7.8-inch wide when unfolded. It added that this comes with an LTPO panel, which enables 120 Hz refresh rate in variable speed.

At the same time, the cover screen is said to span 6.3-inch wide and uses the same AMOLED panel at 120 Hz refresh rate. However, it is believed this has a fixed refresh rather than having an adaptive speed. It remains unclear what glass protection is added to both displays, though the company could incorporate Gorilla Glass Victus+ or Victus 2.

The OnePlus Fold computer-generated render shows thinner bezels around the display and a taller form factor. The main screen is said to span 7.8-inch wide while the cover screen at 6.3-inch. / © MySmartprix

But given all these viewing sizes, the OnePlus Fold's seems to resemble more the tall form of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 rather than the carrying over the squarish shape of the Find N2 (review) from its sister company Oppo. This is perhaps true with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 as well, which is expected to retain much of the Galaxy Z Fold 4's ratio.

OnePlus Fold main triple camera setup and processor

In addition to the screen real estate, the OnePlus Fold is mentioned having a triple camera module at the rear along with Hasselblad branding. Specifically, the main shooter is tipped to be a 48 MP sensor coupled to a 48 MP ultrawide and 64 MP telephoto. It was not confirmed if the last snapper uses a periscope optics nor what the exact zoom capabilities are.

Regarding the batter innards, the OnePlus Fold or 'V Fold' runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform and will be offered in 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB on-board memory configuration. Meanwhile, the battery capacity is said to sit at 4,800 mAh with support for 67 watts fast charging or slightly slower than the OnePlus 11 that Matt tested.

A separate source forecasted that OnePlus would launch the OnePlus Fold in August, although there is no specific date given. There is also no word about the pricing details and whether it will undercut most flagship foldable phones in the market.

Knowing these technical specs, how much do you think should OnePlus price the unannounced Fold or V Fold? Should they offer it at a lower price compared to the Google Pixel Fold or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5? Share to us your answers in the comment section.