OnePlus 13 Possibly Revealed in Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Teaser

Qualcomm is set to unveil its next-gen flagship mobile chipset on October 22 at the Snapdragon Summit. In preparation, the company has started releasing teasers, including a video that not only confirms the new chip but also possibly gives us a first look at the upcoming OnePlus 13, which is expected to be revealed this month.

In China, Qualcomm shared a teaser video on Weibo, hinting at the new Snapdragon SoC. The video confirms the use of custom Oryon cores, but other details remain unclear, including the final name of the chip or whether it will continue the numbering sequence of its predecessors.

Alleged OnePlus 13 Featuring a Redesigned Camera Module

What’s more intriguing is that the video features an unknown smartphone. Based on its design, particularly the off-centered camera island, many believe this could be the OnePlus 13, a claim supported by reliable leaker Digital Chat Station.

Qualcomm's next-gen mobile SoC, and possibly the silhouette of the OnePlus 13. / © Qualcomm China

This speculation aligns with expectations that OnePlus will launch its new flagship phone in China this month. Rumors suggest that the OnePlus 13 could be one of the first devices to feature Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon chip, indicating a potential collaboration between the two companies.

As for the design, the camera module appears to have been revamped. It now features a large central sensor surrounded by secondary sensors and an LED flash, in contrast to the layout on the OnePlus 12 (review).

Rumored specs for the OnePlus 13 include a new micro-curved OLED display, which would give the front a slightly flatter appearance, and a refreshed overall design. The device is expected to launch globally either by the end of 2023 or in early 2024.

What features or upgrades are you hoping to see in the OnePlus 13? We’d love to hear your thoughts.