OnePlus 12R for $379 on Prime Day is More Impressive Than Ever

The OnePlus 12R is one of our favorite budget phones with high-end specs and it looks to be even better this Amazon's fall Prime Day sale. The handset has dropped to $379, down $120 (24 percent off) from the usual $499, and marks a new all-time low price for the OnePlus 12R.

The Prime deal applies to the base configuration in black finish with 128 GB storage, but you can also pick the blue option with 256 GB onboard storage for $474, which is $125 off.

Why you can't go wrong with the OnePlus 12R

The OnePlus 12R (review) is a cheaper alternative to the flagship OnePlus 12 (review), but it doesn't significantly skimp on specs, giving you a greater value for money. Its design is similar to the standard model but lighter and thinner for better handling in one hand. Plus, it is rated with IP64 dust and water resistance, withstanding the usual water splashes.

The AMOLED display is as bright as the pricier model and comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate. This gets extra protection by having a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 panel covering the display. A small caveat here is that the USB-C port uses version 2.0 rather than the faster 3.0 standard in the 12, but it's more like a nitpicking.

OnePlus 12R back cover in detail
Our test device has a matte finish that looks good with the integration of the camera module in the aluminum alloy frame. / © nextpit

While the 12R is equipped with an older Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the processor's performance should be plenty enough to run demanding apps and games without slowing down. It will also be hard to notice the speed difference compared to the 12 that is fitted with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

An edge for the 12R is a slightly bigger 5,500 mAh battery capacity, which is tested to give a few hours more screen time. It also shares the same incredible 100-watt fast charging, refilling the device's battery from 0 to 100 percent in under 30 minutes.

Regarding imaging, the OnePlus 12R utilizes different sensors in the rear camera module. However, the 50 MP main shooter outshines many competitors, thanks to sharp details and accurate colors in photos.

What do you think of the OnePlus 12R at this rate? Are its specs worth its price? We're eager to hear your thoughts.

