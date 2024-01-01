Hot topics

OnePlus 12 to Get More RAM and Memory, Possibly for Unchanged Price

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
OnePlus 12R specs us price launch
© OnePlus
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Flagship phones from OnePlus have always been those with the biggest and abundant memory configurations when compared to many alternatives from other Android OEMs. The OnePlus 12 was launched first in China, bringing larger RAM and storage for the base model and the most fully packed variant. It now appears that the same setup could also be adopted for global markets.

According to 91Mobiles and citing leaker Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus 12 heading to India will finally debut with more RAM and onboard storage. Particularly, there will be two options offered with the base having a 12/256 GB setup, which is a notable increased from the OnePlus 11 that started with 8/128 GN. Meanwhile, the other configuration will be equipped with a generous 16/512 GB.

With what it's worth, it is safe to say that these are the configurations to be available in other countries and the USA, too. Unfortunately, the outlets stated that the variants with 24 GB won't be released globally, making them exclusive in China.

OnePlus 12 in green marble
OnePlus 12 features Gorilla Glass Victus 2 at the front and Victus 1 at the back / © OnePlus

Now, it's unclear whether the upgraded memories will also dictate for higher pricing. But given Samsung's Galaxy S24 series is rumored to feature larger memory for unchanged pricing, it does shape that OnePlus is going to match the Koreans as well as Google with the Pixel 8 Pro (review) that gained more RAM.

As regards other specs, the OnePlus 12 features a new brighter AMOLED screen and a bigger 5,400 mAh battery capacity while equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. At the same time the flagship's camera system is overhauled with a new 50 MP Sony LYT-808 sensor taking the helm at the rear, a similar primary snapper as found on the OnePlus Open (review).

OnePlus confirmed that it is set to debut the OnePlus 12 and budget OnePlus 12R on January 23. The company's OnePlus Buds Pro 3 may be tagged as well.

Do you think that manufacturers should make it a standard to offer more RAM and storage on their smartphones? We like to hear your opinion.

Via: 91Mobiles

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing