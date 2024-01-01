OnePlus 12 to Get More RAM and Memory, Possibly for Unchanged Price

Flagship phones from OnePlus have always been those with the biggest and abundant memory configurations when compared to many alternatives from other Android OEMs. The OnePlus 12 was launched first in China, bringing larger RAM and storage for the base model and the most fully packed variant. It now appears that the same setup could also be adopted for global markets.

According to 91Mobiles and citing leaker Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus 12 heading to India will finally debut with more RAM and onboard storage. Particularly, there will be two options offered with the base having a 12/256 GB setup, which is a notable increased from the OnePlus 11 that started with 8/128 GN. Meanwhile, the other configuration will be equipped with a generous 16/512 GB.

With what it's worth, it is safe to say that these are the configurations to be available in other countries and the USA, too. Unfortunately, the outlets stated that the variants with 24 GB won't be released globally, making them exclusive in China.

OnePlus 12 features Gorilla Glass Victus 2 at the front and Victus 1 at the back / © OnePlus

Now, it's unclear whether the upgraded memories will also dictate for higher pricing. But given Samsung's Galaxy S24 series is rumored to feature larger memory for unchanged pricing, it does shape that OnePlus is going to match the Koreans as well as Google with the Pixel 8 Pro (review) that gained more RAM.

As regards other specs, the OnePlus 12 features a new brighter AMOLED screen and a bigger 5,400 mAh battery capacity while equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. At the same time the flagship's camera system is overhauled with a new 50 MP Sony LYT-808 sensor taking the helm at the rear, a similar primary snapper as found on the OnePlus Open (review).

OnePlus confirmed that it is set to debut the OnePlus 12 and budget OnePlus 12R on January 23. The company's OnePlus Buds Pro 3 may be tagged as well.

