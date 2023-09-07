New OnePlus 12 Photos Reveal a Mysterious Camera Sensor

Following the leaked specifications and earlier photos of the OnePlus 12 , additional details about the next flagship Android smartphone continue to surface. The latest concerns a set of renders that provides a closer look at the alleged OnePlus 12 prototype unit that would most probably be closer to the final product.

The same sources (via MySmartPrix) have teamed up for these new materials of the OnePlus 12 shown in black with a sandstone finish. Evidently, most of the differences found in the updated pictures can be seen in the rear panel of the device, which now sports a familiar camera island and resembles the OnePlus 11 that our colleague Matt reviewed.

New OnePlus 12 camera sensor

As for the setup, the usual camera placeholders can still be seen. However, the fourth segment that was previously occupied by a LED flash has a mysterious sensor housed while the flash itself has been moved nearer to the edge. It is not clear what the sensor will be or its functions. We may safely assume it is a laser sensor meant for focusing that is similar to the Galaxy S23 Ultra (review).

Regardless, the three cameras remain noticeably unchanged with the rumored periscope sensor still present. It is tipped that this particular snapper has 3x optical zoom while the remaining cameras include a primary 50 MP and 50 MP ultra-wide sensor. At the same time, the entire Hasselblad branding appears to be replaced by a solitary 'H' logo.

OnePlus 12 renders: Old (left) vs new look (right) of the device based on a prototype. / © MySmartPrix / OnLeaks

Flipping it over, the centered punch hole from the previous render is still there, which is a departure from the left-sided cutout on the OnePlus 11. The cutout is said to accommodate the 32 MP selfie camera. Furthermore, the curved display is touted to be a 6.7-inch OLED with QHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 12 key specifications and features

When it comes to the internal specifications, the OnePlus 12 is going to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It was rumored the RAM configuration could begin with 16 GB while offering up to 24 GB on the most expensive option. Battery capacity is believed to hit 5,400 mAh, although there is still no solid evidence to support this. Likewise, charging speed is expected to be 120 watts (wired) and 50 watts (wireless).

OnePlus 12 could debut this December in China first, which is still a few months away from now. The global launch could be followed in January or February 2024. There is no word on the pricing of the device just yet, but we might see it retail at an unchanged price, at least in the USA.

What do you think about the new OnePlus 12 sensor? Do you think this is a temperature sensor like the one in the upcoming Google Pixel 8 Pro? Tell us your answers in the comments.