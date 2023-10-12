OnePlus 12 Could Take Better Photos with an iPhone 15-like Camera

The camera department has not always been the greatest feature on OnePlus smartphones, but these devices are neither slouch when compared to high-end camera phones from Samsung or Google. Rather, OnePlus continues to improve its imaging generationally, and that is expected too on the upcoming flagship OnePlus 12.

As for the OnePlus 11 (review), OnePlus gave it a modest camera update with a new set of triple camera sensors along with the same Hasselblad tuning. It turns out the OnePlus 12 will also sport an updated setup, which could put it on par with other prominent shooters from the likes of the Galaxy S23 or Pixel 8 (review), based on details shared by leaker Digital Chat Station.

OnePlus 12's new triple camera system with a periscope

According to the source, the OnePlus 12 carries a new 50 MP Sony IMX966 primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and OIS. It added the sensor size is measured at 1/1.4-inch and will utilize a dual-layer layout similar to what's found on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus (review). This type of sensor should produce better sensitivity and a wider dynamic range when shooting in low light scenarios than the conventional design.

Similar to the OnePlus Open foldable, the OnePlus 12 is also touted to ditch the telephoto snapper and instead have a 64 MP periscope camera with a 3x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the 48 MP ultrawide camera appears to be unchanged with the same 1/2-inch sensor size, 115-degree focal view, and f/2.2 aperture.

OnePlus 12 renders: Old (left) vs new look (right) of the device based on a prototype unit. / © OnLeaks

However, there are no words about the selfie snapper specifications whether there are substantial changes such as bigger sensor size or higher resolutions. It should be noted that the current 16 MP front-facing camera on the OnePlus 11 is just a minor change to last year's OnePlus 10T. Thus, it is safe to say we might see improvements like added 4K video recording in this particular shooter.

OnePlus 12 other specs and release date

When it comes to other specs, the OnePlus 12 could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and it may be the first OnePlus handset to boast 24 GB of RAM. Plus, there might not be major changes to the exterior as suggested by the renders, though we might see thinner bezels around the display and centered punch hole selfie.

Per rumor, OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 12 in China in December, it will be followed by a global announcement in January 2024 while actual availability, including in the US and Europe, may coincide in the same month.

What are your thoughts on the camera specifications of the OnePlus 12? Do you think it will deliver compelling imaging quality as its competitors? Feel free to hit us up with your answers in the comment section.