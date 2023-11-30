4,500 nits: The OnePlus 12 will be the brightest smartphone on the market!

OnePlus has already informed us that it plans to present the OnePlus 12 on Tuesday, December 5, at 2:30 p.m. local time. The company is currently using the time until the launch to provide initial preliminary information about its flagship smartphone. The Oppo subsidiary has now announced that the AMOLED display will have a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits, which represents a new peak value in the world of smartphones.

The OnePlus 12 sets new records - is that still necessary?

In times of higher, faster, and further, it is becoming increasingly difficult to stand out from the crowd. In the case of the OnePlus 12, which will be unveiled on December 5, the company has probably opted for the brightest smartphone display on the market.

As the Chinese company has now announced on the local social network Sina Weibo, the 6.82-inch X1 LTPO AMOLED display manufactured by BOE not only has a resolution of 3,168 x 1,440 pixels, but also a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits.

The OnePlus 12 will achieve a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits. / © OnePlus

For comparison, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro (review) and the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (review) achieve a peak brightness of 2,000 nits (outdoors).

These are, of course, laboratory values measured by the brightest pixel of the display. The well-known informant Digital Chat Station seems to have already obtained a OnePlus 12, as he now confirms from his own analysis that the full-surface measurement of the OnePlus 12 display with a white screen also achieves an impressive 1,722 nits.

The OnePlus 12 also delivers an outstanding value over the entire surface. / © OnePlus

In addition to the information already known, we will of course have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 installed in the OnePlus 12, accompanied by up to 24 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal program memory. The company has also revealed the colors (see cover image): white, black, and a textured green.

While the OnePlus 12 will be presented in China next month, we expect the global launch on January 24, 2024, as this is when the announced global promotions will end. In terms of price, we are still completely in the dark, but given the situation, I would not expect a large price premium over the 11's base-spec $700 MSRP.

What do you think of such superlatives? How many nits or more should there be in the smartphone slot? Please write us your opinion in the comments below.