OnePlus 12 May Beat the Sun with its New Ultra Bright Display

In addition to the updated camera system that was recently leaked, the OnePlus 12 could also feature a slightly wider display. But more than the added viewing estate, the new panel could also output a brightness level higher than the on the iPhone 15 Pro Max and even than the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra.

According to Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 12 features a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED screen in a midge shorter 19.8:9 ratio and that will be supplied by BOE instead of Samsung as seen from the OnePlus 11 (review). The specs of the screen were also revealed to carry the same 120 Hz refresh rate and 1,440 × 3,168 pixels resolution, but more importantly, it is said this can produce 2,600 nits of peak luminance.

If compared to the current iPhone 15 Pro Max (review) with a max brightness at 2,000 nits, the OnePlus 12's display will be 600 nits higher. But it should be noted that the difference won't directly translate linearly. For example, the 30 percent more nits won't result in OnePlus 12 similarly becoming 30 percent brighter at all.

Peak Brightness Comparison Model Peak Brightness OnePlus 12 2,600 nits (rumored) Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 2,000 nits Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 2,500 nits (rumored)

Nonetheless, the added nits would still be beneficial for outdoor uses, especially under bright sunny conditions, which is where the maximum brightness or HBM (high brightness mode) in smartphones is mostly activated. Likewise, the OnePlus 12 would make it slightly ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's display that is reported to peak between 2,200 and 2,500 nits.

OnePlus 12 renders: Old (left) vs new look (right) of the device based on a prototype unit. / © OnLeaks

In the same post on Weibo, the leaker hinted that OnePlus is introducing a top configuration with 24 GB of RAM and 1 terabyte of storage for the handset. This coincides with the previous report and not a major surprise after OnePlus already unveiled the China-bound Ace 2 Pro with the same option.

Other noteworthy OnePlus 12 specs include a new 50 MP Sony IMX966 primary sensor, 64 MP periscope camera, and 5400 mAh battery capacity. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC should also helm the internals of the device.

OnePlus is rumored to launch the device first in China this December. Per rumor, it could launch the OnePlus 12 globally by January 2024, although the exact date is not yet revealed. This will be interesting to see as the Galaxy S24 is also tipped to go official in the same month, specifically on January 18 according to Ice Universe.

Are you looking to upgrade to the OnePlus 12 next year? Or perhaps, do you prefer getting the Galaxy S24? You are welcome to hit us with your answers in the comments.